An environmentally friendly search engine that wants to kill Google gently





For a man who once dreamed of naming himself on Wall Street, Christian Kroll has little interest in maximizing profits. In fact, since he founded the search engine Ecosia in 2009, he has been dedicated to building businesses that violate the beliefs of modern capitalism.

Ecosia is a non-profit organization that raises unnecessary revenue to cover overheads, taxes and marketing efforts for afforestation initiatives. Founded on the Green Principles, the company’s infrastructure is backed by large solar farms, creating surplus energy that actively removes dirty energy from the grid.

“Investing in renewable energy is actually beneficial, but there are always more lucrative projects for companies to invest in,” Kroll told TechRadar Pro, summarizing the issues at the heart of the environmental crisis.

“As long as the organization’s ultimate goal is to maximize profits, the available funds will always be invested in investments with higher returns. The biggest positive impact on the planet is the traditional business will. It does not guide the framework of decision making. “

Some may want to look at Ecosia to dismiss the business as a virtue project, but the value proposition of the company is also sound. Advertising on Ecosia costs about two to three times less per click than Google because the competition isn’t very fierce. This means less traffic (and in some cases more profitability).

But in the context of the global search market, Ecosia is a small fish in a huge pond. According to current Statcounter data, Google has a 91.39% market share, while eco-friendly companies are responsible for less than 1% of searches worldwide.

The obvious catch of Crawl and Ecosia 22 maintains the need to grow to expand tree planting operations (which may require a more ruthless approach to making money) and green and anti-capitalist value. Where the company was founded is to balance the need.

Christian Kroll, CEO and founder of Ecosia.

It may sound subtle, but Kroll argues that his eco-epifany arose during a long trip to India, where he said, “What we have to do on this planet is more important than accumulating wealth. There is. “

His experience in South Asia and subsequent South Africa, he says, was originally inspired by his interest in the dot-com bubble and wiped out his teenage desire to become a millionaire.

While traveling, Kroll says he encountered many who did not enjoy the same opportunities as him, and many who suffered as a result of the economic system that allowed businesses in developed countries to thrive.

“It was also at this time that I first learned about climate change. For some reason, no one in the university was talking about it,” he said.

“I realized that this was probably the biggest challenge humanity has ever faced. The biggest injustice is that the next generation will be deprived of a good life and we need to fix it.”

His solution: tree planting.

To date, the company has planted approximately 120 million trees in 9,000 plantations around the world, according to Ecosia’s website. One tree is planted for every 45 searches via Ecosia, and the current speed is 1.3 per second, indicating that this service is used for 5 million searches daily. ..

Ethiopia’s Ecosia tree planting partner. (Image credit: Ecosia)

“There are many good reasons, but what I like about tree planting is that it can have a lasting impact on the community, which is great for ecosystems, carbon reduction and the water cycle. You can also make money from trees by harvesting fruits and nuts, “Kroll explained.

“Tree planting has many positive effects and not really negative effects. We plant trees only on land that is no longer needed so that they can be used in combination with trees even when they are planted on farmland.”

Ecosia is now the largest private tree planting organization in the world, and Kroll states that it is a blessingly sad fact. He argues that over the next 20 years, 1 trillion trees will need to be planted to counteract the effects of climate change. This is somewhat off the total that his organization has achieved so far.

Amazon has promised to be carbon-neutral by 2040, but Google says it will reach the same milestone within the next decade. However, Kroll believes that this type of carbon net zero effort is not well underway and may even prove harmful by creating a sense of a solved problem.

“There are quite a few companies that are serious about it right now. [sustainability], But too many people still use it as a marketing tool-and that’s a problem, “he said.

“Climate should not be a subtopic of the marketing department. It is a CEO’s primary concern and should influence the company’s strategic decisions.”

Anti-google

Ecosia’s concrete idea as an eco-friendly alternative to Google stems from two different projects that Kroll worked on while in college.

The first was a travel-building search engine designed to serve the Nepalese market. The benefits generated by this service were reused for educational projects for disadvantaged communities.

The second was a website where Kroll ran out of dorm rooms comparing online banks and stockbrokers. If someone signs up for one of these services through his site, he gets commissions, but finds that he needs to return almost all of his revenue to advertising.

“This is how Google is a smart idea and I understand how much power the company has to decide who focuses on what. Google isn’t necessarily evil, but it’s power. Concentration is always dangerous, “Kroll said.

When asked if users would lose or gain something by choosing Ecosia over Google, the two search engines were said to give about the same results for a particular query, but some There are also important differences.

Ecosia builds on Microsoft Bing algorithms and infrastructure. That is, the search query produces results that are slightly different from the results that the Google algorithm chose to highlight.

It also lacks many of the “rich answers” available on Google, such as live sports and basic answers to frequently asked questions. These are designed to give users quick access to the information they are looking for. According to 2019 data, more than 30% of Google searches generate a wealth of answers, but Ecosia offers only a handful because building this feature is resource-intensive and involves complex licensing agreements. I have not.

However, perhaps the biggest difference is that Ecosia doesn’t use the data to profile each user. That is, ads and search results are the same for everyone. Whether the user is a 20 or 60 year old male or female based in London or New York, Ecosia throws the same selection link.

“Compared to Google and other big search engines, we collect very little data,” he told us. “We need to track a bit of information to protect against cyber attacks and scams, but beyond that we have no interest in what our users are doing.”

Indonesian Ecosia tree planting partner. (Image credit: Ecosia)

Ecosia will anonymize all search queries after 4 days. This means that after that period, it will be impossible for a company to link behavior to a particular user. The data processed by Bing is also anonymized and deleted after the same amount of time.

The company stores “partially anonymized IP addresses” and some “browser information”, which is the scope of the personal information (PII) collected.

However, limited data collection has both positive and negative effects. Search results are less likely to produce exactly what the user is looking for, but concerns about data privacy and the impact of the echo chamber are minimized. Advertisers can’t target audiences by demographics, they can only target search terms, but click-throughs are cheaper in Ecosia, and many people have problems with personalized ads anyway. I have it.

Crawl suggests that the sacrifices made in the context of functionality are worth more than the corresponding benefits of privacy and transparency. The company is also considering implementing a mechanism that allows users to choose optimization priorities, search accuracy, and privacy, but couldn’t provide a specific time frame.

Ironically, he was quietly optimistic, emphasizing whether the values ​​that underpin Ecosia could prevent the project from expanding to points that could impact actual change. I explained that there is.

He hopes that many ongoing antitrust proceedings against Google and other members of Big Tech will bear fruit, paving the way for true competition to emerge in search and other markets.

“Ecosia hasn’t reached a turning point yet, but sometimes things happen very quickly. We hope we can reach 10% market share within a few years,” he said.

Companies that cannot sell

When I logged on to Zoom Call from my home office in cold and rainy London, I wasn’t a little jealous of the crawl that joined me from the yard in a T-shirt and straw hat. But in his broader career, he did not disturb him to avoid the kind of luxury that could be a source of envy.

He promises to never buy a superyacht like that owned by Google founders Larry Page or Sergey Brin, and instead chooses a dinghy to take out on the lake with a friend. He doesn’t even own a flashy car and instead prefers to cycle around Berlin.

“One of the perceptions that came from my personal experience is that money is not the driving force of happiness,” he explained.

“There are many people on our planet who live difficult lives that are easy to do by distributing wealth more effectively, so my ambition is to earn a normal salary and my life. Was to maximize the positive impact on. “

To ensure that Ecosia’s values ​​are not compromised, Kroll has made great efforts to take legal action to prevent himself or anyone else from selling or taking funds out of the company. It was.

(Image credit: Ecosia)

He and other senior executives still have all voting rights. This means you can make decisions and take risks like a regular business, but because virtually all shares are owned by an external foundation, everyone buys and takes control of the company. I can not do it. From the outside.

In case of his premature death, the next “steward” was instead elected by a preselected group of Ecosians to avoid the risk that the family might have to sell the company to pay the inheritance tax. Will be done.

“This model is hard for people to understand, but if all businesses behave this way, society will look quite different,” he said.

“Many people say you’re really unmotivated if you’re not driven by money, but I believe [the Ecosia model] It is the answer to many of our problems with turbo capitalism at this time. In my opinion, much of the destruction and injustice on our planet comes from the unethical desire to maximize profits. “

Is the tide changing?

Even if Ecosia ultimately fails to move away from Google to control the search market, its very existence raises questions, which will probably become more important in the coming years.

Over the last two decades, the rise of US tech giants and the products and services they have created have been greatly celebrated, but there are signs that they have reached a turning point.

Regulators are discussing splitting Big Tech into its components and paving the way for true competition in markets under the control of one or a few organizations. For example, Google can be categorized into search, cloud, Android, and YouTube, each of which remains large on its own.

With an ever-growing understanding of the dangers of Internet monopolies of all kinds, from social media to e-commerce and search, consumers choose services based on ethical considerations rather than pure functionality. There is a possibility.

If this trend appears, Crawl and Ecosia are ready.

