Maryland State House imposes first tax on Internet advertising

Maryland Parliamentarians set the first domestic tax on Internet advertising for big tech companies such as Google and Facebook to help pay for comprehensive and costly measures to improve education from kindergarten to high school We are.

The Maryland State Assembly, governed by the Democratic Party, has overturned Republican Governor Larry Hogan’s veto on Friday’s taxes. Lawmakers also voted to veto Hogan’s tutoring bill. This is a measure that is projected to cost billions of dollars over the next decade.

Democratic Senator James Rosapepe said the bill aims to modernize the state’s tax system and force prosperous big tech companies to pay fair distributions.

“If we don’t modernize our tax system, we’ll face serious problems if we can’t ensure that new economy winners will pay taxes like all small businesses on Main Street in Maryland.” Rosapepe Said.

The Senate cast 29-17 votes to revoke Hogan’s veto. This is the minimum number of votes to reach the required three-fifths. The delegation voted to revoke the veto at the beginning of the week.

Educational measures that have been created over the years focus on five major policy areas. This includes expanding pre-kindergartens, increasing teacher salaries, preparing for colleges and careers, helping schools in struggle, and accountability in implementation.

It also aims to address the inequality of schools that serve many poor children. The billions of dollars to implement it will be phased in over a decade, reaching approximately $ 4 billion in additional spending in fiscal year 2030.

Democratic Senator Guy Gusone, who chairs the Senate’s Budget Committee, said the state has been planning educational measures for years, and the state has already secured funding for the first four years of the framework. Pointed out.

“We’ll look at this just as carefully each year to ensure that payments continue, because that’s responsible behavior,” says Guzzone.

The tax system is currently set to take effect within 30 days, but supporters and opponents may be challenged by the court and may be injunctioned until the proceedings are resolved. I agree with you. The bill also nearly doubles the state cigarette tax from $ 2 to $ 3.75 per pack, adding a new tax to e-cigarettes.

Opponents say the measure will raise corporate costs during a pandemic. They claim that taxes on digital advertising violate federal Internet tax freedom laws and other federal laws that prohibit discrimination against e-commerce.

“The bill will tax the way businesses communicate with their customers,” said Eastern Shore Republican Senator Stephen Hershey.

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for the Maryland Business Alliance called Marylanders for Tax Fairness, said the bill was “short-sighted, stupid, and harmful to countless small businesses and employees, and Maryland does. You will remember. “

“We will continue to fight this regressive tax as much as possible, including in court,” Mayer said.

Google and Facebook refused to comment on the bill.

State analysts estimate that taxes could raise about $ 250 million annually.

The bill, which requires businesses to file tax returns in the state, imposes taxes on the world’s total annual income of businesses that earn more than $ 100 million worldwide.

The tax rate for companies with total annual revenue of $ 100 million will be 2.5%. 5% for companies with revenues of $ 1 billion or more. 7.5% for companies with revenues of $ 5 billion or more and 10% for companies with revenues of $ 15 billion or more.

Baltimore Democratic Senate Chairman Bill Ferguson introduced a bill to exempt news media from taxes during this session. It will also prohibit tech companies from passing on tax costs to advertising companies.

