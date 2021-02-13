Ubisoft will shift its focus to remastering instead of developing new AAA titles, allowing the game to be played for free





Ubisoft has experienced a number of delays in recent months, delaying the remake of Far Cry 6 and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time.

The Sands of Time is currently postponed indefinitely with no indication of a release date.

Fans also have a very rocky relationship with Ubisoft, some games have become instant classics, and some are hated by the general gaming community.

Ubisoft change direction

Ubisoft explained its plans for 2022 in detail in its earnings announcement. This includes Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and perhaps three AAA releases, the new Assassin’s Creed game.

However, after this, Ubisoft plans to shrink AAA games to include free-to-play games and remasters.

Ubisoft said on the phone,

“We’ve been saying for years that our regular templates come with three or four AAA games, so we’ll stick to our 2022 plans, but gradually and continuously from the model we used. You can see that we are migrating. We will not only focus on AAA releases to models that combine powerful releases from AAA with powerful back catalog dynamics, but also other premiums that allow you to play new releases of the program for free. Complement with experience. “

Ubisoft tried Hyper Scape, a free-to-play battle royale, but failed shortly after its launch and is currently undergoing a complete overhaul.

Ubisoft is shifting its focus to playing games for free when the latest attempts fail quickly, despite the large marketing budget of targeting influencers to play and promote titles. Seems strange.

Delay: Sands of Time has been delayed indefinitely

They also said they would focus on remastering older titles such as Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, rather than creating new IPs and games.

CEO Yves Guillemot also said that despite being six years old, he has added 15 million new players in the last 12 months and will continue to support older titles such as Rainbow Six Siege. Since its launch, the total number of players has reached 70 million.

This will make Rainbow Six Siege a major revenue driver for the company and could impact Ubisoft’s future plans.

Ubisoft may be considering playing a Siege-like game for free, perhaps using aspects of the Tom Clancy franchise, but instead Activision has released Call of Duty: Warzone, It focuses on microtransactions to make money, as well as resurrecting struggling IPs. ..

It makes sense that Ubisoft is trying to recreate that magic with its own IP.

