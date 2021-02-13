Promise of new technology boom





In a week of political darkness, I wanted you some good news.

(Christopher Dolan | Times via AP-Tribune, File) In this January 9, 2021 photo, a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is placed next to a loaded syringe on the slopes of Pennsylvania.

David Brooks New York Times

| February 13, 2021 4:30 pm

A few months ago, economic analyst Noah Smith said that scientific progress was like mining ore. You find the veins you think are promising. You take risks and make large investments. You explore it until it taps out.

The problem was that over the last few decades, very few veins have actually been successful and life-changing. The discovery of information technology was clearly massive on the Internet and smartphones. Thanks to public investment, clean energy innovation is happening quickly and abundantly. The price of solar modules has fallen 99.6% since 1976.

But life-changing breakthroughs, though still important, are less than they used to be. If you were born in 1900 and died in 1970, you lived from the days of carriages to the days of men on the moon. You have seen electric, air conditioning, aviation, automobiles, penicillin and many other popular uses. However, if you were born in the 1960s and lived to this day, your driving and flying experience is safer, but otherwise the same, with the exception of the microwave, the kitchen is basically unchanged.

In 2011, economist Tyler Cowen published the Great Stagnation, a visionary book that explores why scientific progress is slowing. Peter Thiel complained that he wanted a flying car, but he got Twitter.

But this technical dip can come to an end. Suddenly, many wise people are writing about many veins that look promising. The first and most obvious is the vaccine. The surprising fact of the COVID-19 vaccine is that Moderna scientists designed the first vaccine by January 13, 2020. Many people were vaccinated before they thought the disease was a threat. This is not only a new vaccine, but also a new type. Of the vaccine. RNA vaccines help teach our bodies to fight pathogens more effectively and can lead to breakthroughs in fighting all kinds of illnesses. For example, researchers are looking forward to mRNA cancer vaccines that can’t prevent cancer but can help the body fight in some way. In energy, geothermal breakthroughs create tremendous excitement. As David Roberts states in Vox’s excellent explainer, the Earth’s molten core is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, about the same temperature as the Sun. If 0.1% of the energy under the surface of the earth can be used, it will be possible to supply the total energy required for human beings for 2 million years.

Engineers are thinking of ways to mine the heat of subsurface non-perforated rock. As Roberts writes, if its more enthusiastic supporters are right, geothermal power can hold the key to making 100% clean electricity available to everyone in the world.

This goes without saying about fusion. In one of the groundbreaking stories when reading it, New York Times colleague Henry Fountain reported in September about how MIT researchers designed a compact reactor that worked. did. China has an experimental thermonuclear reactor that reaches 270 million degrees Fahrenheit.

Self-driving cars feel like they’re three years ahead in the last decade. But sooner or later they will arrive. Waymo has already launched unmanned driving services in Phoenix like Uber and Lyft, but no one is in the front seats.

Meanwhile, in the field of electric vehicles, Toyota is developing a vehicle that can travel 310 miles on a single charge and can be charged from zero to full in 10 minutes.

You can continue: artificial intelligence. Space exploration seems to be getting hot. Various anti-aging technologies are being pursued. On Wednesday, the Times reported on anti-obesity drugs. Some even meat is grown in the laboratory. This is meat grown from animal cells that allows you to enjoy steaks and chicken mac nuggets without slaughtering cows and chickens.

Obviously, not all of these veins will be rewarded, but what if we gradually create a world of clean, cheap energy, self-driving cars, and more energetic working-age people?

On the plus side, global productivity will skyrocket. What economists call total factor productivity has been shattered over the years with an increase of 0-2%. However, a series of breakthroughs can keep productivity skyrocketing. Our economy and the world will feel very different.

On the downside, dislocations are also enormous. What about all those drivers? What happens to people working on the ranch if the lab occupies a significant share of the market? Political difficulties are complicated by the fact that those who benefit from these high-tech industries tend to live in the highly educated blue areas of the country, while the exiled old industrial workers tend to live in the less educated. Will be the red part.

We will be riding a rapidly changing tiger. The economy will grow faster, but millions of people will have a hard time finding a place in it. Basic income will be a bright red topic.

Government investment has spurred much of this progress. Governments need to come up with proactive ways to mitigate the shock. But it is better to face the challenges of dynamism than the challenges of stagnation. Life will be longer, healthier, energy cleaner and cheaper, and a greater sense of progress and wonder.

(AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh) David Brooks, New York Times columnist at the University of Chicago, Chicago, Thursday, January 19, 2012.

David Brooks is an editorial columnist for The New York Times.

