How to get Pokemon GO-Munna and Musharna (Valentine’s Day event)





The Pokemon GO Valentine’s Day event has a lot to offer, but one of the best is the introduction of two new Pokemon in the game. Munna and Musharna have finally arrived, but the dream of eating Pokemon is hard to catch. But there are several ways to get yours, so by the end of the event you should have enough candies to evolve it into Musharna. Learn how to get Munna during your Valentine’s Day event and how to evolve Munna into Musharna with Pokemon GO.

How to get Munna

Munna should actually be one of the easiest Pokemon to catch during a Valentine’s Day event. This is because it can be used in three different ways. First and foremost, the method most players are likely to encounter is through wild boosted spawns. Munna hasn’t appeared before, so I’m not sure how rare it is, but if you’re looking for it enough and the incense is active when you play, you’ll have to find it in the wild.

There are two other ways to earn Munna in Pokemon GO during a Valentine’s Day event. It’s through a single star raid that appears in a gym near you. Look for them or find friends who can defeat and catch Munna with some additional bonuses like Rare Candy and TM.

Finally, you can hatch Munna from the 5km eggs you received from Pokstop during the Valentine’s Day event. Learn more about this here. This will give you additional candies and high IV Munna, which you can evolve into Musharna when you are ready.

How to evolve Munna into Musharna

Whenever there are enough candies (should be 50, but will be updated when it changes), you can prepare to evolve Munna into Musharna. However, one more thing you need is Unova Stone. Once you have put all these pieces together, select the Munna you want to evolve and tap the button to complete the task. As a result, new Musharna and Pokédex will be added.

Here’s how to catch Munna during a Valentine’s Day event and how to evolve Munna into Musharna with Pokemon GO.

