



I did a lot of google to write this work. First, I read the latest development story on Google, and then on longer Google, I collected as many back stories as possible. I made it possible for Slate to find and link to the last part of this topic on Google, confirming exactly what Google said about it recently. I don’t know how to work without google, so frankly I don’t want to know. But I may have to do so soon.

The Australian government has been working towards implementing a news media negotiation code for over two years, regulating the relationship between digital giants and the press and negotiating payments with the latter to display a preview of their story in the former. (In the currently proposed version of the code, if the parties are unable to reach an agreement, the proceedings are entrusted to the arbitrator, who chooses and enforces one of the proposals.

Mandatory code, developed by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission after voluntary negotiations stalled, informs publishers of significant changes in search and news feed algorithms by technology companies and informs publishers of the data they collect about users. It also requires that you do.

So far, the code has been heavily resisted by Facebook and Google, claiming that they are actually in favor of the media by publishing their stories. At the end of last year, Facebook wages a war with Australia over the code, threatening to ban users from sharing news on the platform if the code is legislated, rather than being forced to pay. It’s unclear whether Facebook will track threats, and some may say that Australians scroll through news feeds without news to leave a blessing. But while Facebook only hints at banned news, Google is at the core.

In a January 22 parliamentary investigation, Google said that if the government advanced the current version of the code, it would have no choice but to stop using Google search in Australia. In other words, it means all searches, not just news, which accounts for 1.25% of searches on the platform. Mercilva, managing director of Google Australia and New Zealand, told hearings that the proposed code was unacceptable to them and presented an unreasonable and unmanageable level of financial and operational risk. It was. Silva said Google still wants to find feasible results for all parties and calls their departure the worst-case scenario. As one senator replied, it’s a terrifying threat.

(Google Australia also conducted a chilling experiment to measure the mutual impact of news business and Google search, intermittently blocking 1% of Australian users from seeing local news articles in search. In the experiment, Google doesn’t. Even if you do a Google search by name, it will link to the homepage of the major publications and instead provide a link to the handle of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Wikipedia. )

Australia is in a relatively solid position on the code, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he will not respond to the threat (or personal lobbying from Mark Zuckerberg). The government has refused to blink and does not seem to want to succumb to a giant company that refuses to negotiate in good faith. The Small Business Council says Australia should ignore threats and push the code forward, but search losses hit both businesses and consumers, and Google is strong and strict for monopoly. Needs regulation.

Similar to Facebook’s threat, Google tried to convince users that it was a victim and that the Australian government was forced to leave. Recently, search engines have inserted pop-ups into their own search results, stating: You may have heard of the proposed law. We are willing to pay to support journalism, along with a link to listen to our suggestions. The link goes a little to the Orwellian YouTube video. There, friendly and worried Silva sits at a desk with a faint Google character behind and warns that the new code will break the behavior of Google search in Australia. I know it sounds pretty full, but that’s true, she adds.

This video links to Google’s alternative suggestions for actionable news code. The Google News Showcase is a news product that was announced in 2020 and is currently running in Germany and Brazil, paying for publications of curated content, but beyond that on its own terms. Google has already signed a contract with a small local publisher to create an Australian version and plans to accelerate its rollout next month to prove a better way to indemnify the publisher.

And like Facebook, it’s not clear whether Google will continue its ultimatum or just desperately brinkmanship to see the code beaten. Google proposes to steal search from a population of 25 million, worth about A $ 4.8 billion (US $ 3.7 billion), with annual revenue that isn’t too much for a $ 1 trillion company, but still damaging. doing. And don’t forget that sweet, sweet data that it will forget.

This isn’t the first example of Google pulling a service out of a particular market, and it’s not the first time Google does so on this issue. In 2014, the company closed Google News in Spain in response to a law requiring aggregators to pay publishers. France recently avoided a similar threat and Google was forced to negotiate an agreement with a French publisher (Google tried to avoid payments by not displaying snippets domestically, but by the French competition watchdog. It was rejected). But threatening to completely remove a search engine is a huge and frankly horrifying call.

What does that mean for maps and YouTube search? What about Android users? To find the capital of Georgia? (If you mean Tbilisi, the current capital, Kutaisi, the historic capital of the Kingdom of Georgia, Atlanta, the state.) Google currently accounts for 94% of Australia’s search traffic, so you need to find an alternative tool. I was just starting to talk about what it was. Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo? Google’s own search results showed a 400% increase in people looking for alternatives within 24 hours of that amazing pop-up.

For Alphabet, Google’s parent company, it could be at risk of more than $ 4.8 billion. While many governments are considering models for forcing news payments, Google is working very hard on the Australian code and avoiding setting a global precedent. Australia’s suggestions are previews and scraps.

Google is making an example in Australia to avoid similar measures elsewhere. On the contrary, leaving the Australian market can set a dangerous precedent, creating an opportunity for another search engine to fill that space. Morrison has already talked to Microsoft’s leaders who run Bing, and finance manager Josh Frydenberg has told the media that Microsoft is watching this very carefully. What threats would other countries pose to Australia if it succeeded in finding a suitable alternative away from Google?

For now, Australians feel caught in the midst of an intensifying battle between their homepage and their government. This is one of the serious chicken games, or maybe just a DuckDuckGo game.

The work was originally published in Future Tense, a partnership between Slate Magazine, Arizona State University, and New America.

