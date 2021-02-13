Pokemon GO Valentine’s Day event starts tomorrow, adding Munna and Musharna





The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event will begin on February 14th. Announced by developer Niantic. As part of this year’s event, the 5th generation Pokemon Munna and its evolution, Musharna, will be available for the first time in Pokemon Go, with a variety of other Pokemon spawns and in-game bonuses.

Throughout the event, the following Pokemon will appear in the wild more often than usual:

Nidoran (F) Nidoran (M) PlusleMinunVolbeatIllumiseLuvdiscFeebasMunna

Moreover, the next Pokemon will hatch from a 5km egg.

EeveeCleffaIgglybuffTogepiLuvdiscMunnaWoobatCottonee

In addition, both the legendary Eon Pokemon Latios and Latias are once again available in the 5-star raid, and Kirlia, which evolved into a Gardevoir or Gallade during the event, recognizes the previous Community Day-only movement Synchronoise. There are also event-only field research tasks that lead to encounters with heart-shaped Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Alomomola, and Spinda, as well as the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge to reward you with five Silver Pinup Berry. Lucky eggs and other items.

Finally, you are more likely to be lucky friends with other players during the Valentine’s Day event, and the Pokemon you receive in the trade are more likely to be lucky. Niantic has temporarily increased its trading distance to 40km, increasing the chances of getting berries with gifts received from other players.

The Valentine’s Day event will run until 8 pm local time on February 18th. For more information, please visit the official Pokemon Go blog.

Meanwhile, new field research tasks and rewards will be live at Pokemon Go, and the game’s Lunar New Year event is ongoing until February 14. As part of that event, red-colored Pokemon such as Clubby, Tepig, and Magmer will appear. More often in the wild, Mega Gyarados makes its debut in the game. Niantic is also hosting a big Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Event on February 20th to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Pokemon Red and Green version.

