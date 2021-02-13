Resident Evil Village will be “the best survival horror game ever”





Expectations for Resident Evil Village have been high since the showcase a few weeks ago, and developers firmly believe it will come across hype. According to one producer, horror games will set a benchmark for this genre.

Capcom producer Peter Fabiano talks to PlayStation’s official magazine (ta, wccftech) about reviving Evil Winters from Resident Evil 7 and staying focused on everything to create something that defines the genre. talked. “We wanted players to experience the game through the eyes of the main character, Ethan Winters. This is a continuation of Resident Evil 7: Resident Evil,” Fabiano said. “This really helped us keep our vision a goal, and because we’re constantly sharing information between our biohazard teams, we’ve created what we consider to be the best survival horror game ever. Was very helpful. “

Among the many obvious influences of Resident Evil Village, from Gothic literature to the Addams Family, Fabiano claims that Resident Evil 4 will be very prominent. “You’ve noticed a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4. The team has put a lot of effort into creating a truly authentic feel,” he says. “There are a lot of surprises to keep you on your toes. Players will find a balance between combat, exploration and puzzle solving.”

The collective internet was fascinated by the 9-foot adversary Lady Dimitrescu in the next game. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 player got the honor of being killed by her earlier than anyone else, but a PC demo is coming in the spring.

Here’s a complete playthrough of the PS5 Maiden demo:

She made us think a lot, as well as everything she could reach in her daily life, when she turned to the release date of Resident Evil Village. There is a lot to ponder. Here are some zombie games to cleanse your mind.

