Building a search engine comparable to Google can cost billions, and that’s not the only problem





The Gigablast website server is a windowless brick building on Bogan Avenue in Albuquerque, New Mexico, right next to the Interstate Highway, near pawn shops and discount tire dealers.

“It’s Bogan Avenue. You’re Australian, you’ll be joking,” said Matt Wells, the founder and only employee of search engines.

Gigablasts are now almost forgotten, but at the turn of the millennium, they could be mentioned in the same way as another option, Google.

Google came to dominate the world, and Gigablast’s spare room was rented to a local childcare service.

The website titled “The Last Search Engine” looks like a 2000s relic with a basic HTML landing page and fluoroaqua color scheme.

But its existence casts doubt on the future. Is there an alternative to Big Tech’s Internet domination?

Server rack at Gigablast’s Albuquerque data center (courtesy of Gigablast)

The Greens recently proposed that a publicly funded search engine could be developed as an alternative, as Google threatened to withdraw from Australia and forced news payments under the proposed world’s first law.

This idea was generally filled with ridicule and polite headaches.

But among a small international circle of search engine experts and outsiders, it was a big deal just to mention this idea in Australia.

They believe that change will come. They point to growing government concerns about Google’s monopoly in Australia, Europe and the United States. They hope that the era of search engines that conquer everything huge is nearing its end.

“Australia definitely needs to nationalize important search resources,” said Matt Wells of Gigablast.

“It’s not just a privacy and control issue, it’s also a national security issue.”

Can a country build its own search engine? If you have enough money, is that something good?

Cost estimate

As Google became more and more dominant in the mid-2000s, some countries sought to build their own search engines.

In 2005, the French and German governments announced that they would spend € 450 million ($ 700 million) over five years developing Google’s European competitor, the search engine Quaero.

A search engine logo that couldn’t shake Google’s dominance. (Provided)

Germany quickly withdrew from the project after critics pointed out that commercial search engines would be generations ahead by the time Quaero was launched in 2011.

The following year, in 2006, Japan allocated millions of funds to a consortium of private companies to undertake Google. The project never started.

Russia launched the state-owned search engine Sputnik in 2014, but failed to acquire users.

What’s wrong?

It may be a simple money issue. Last year, British competition authorities (such as the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission) investigated the cost of replicating Google’s search engine and reached a staggering $ 10 to $ 30 billion.

Google and Microsoft Bing are the only search engines spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year to maintain their index, he said.

Google executives and Taiwanese government officials launched the Google Data Center in 2013 to commend Taiwan. (Getty: Samye)

Search engines work by combining three features:

Crawlers: Software bots called “crawlers” search content on the Internet Indexing: Crawled content is stored and organized by keyword or importance Ranking: Best for Google queries using indexes answer

The key to Google’s dominance is not the flashy software or ranking algorithms, but the size of the index, said Zack Maril, a Washington, DC software engineer who recently explained to US government investigators about Google’s search monopoly.

In 2000, Google’s index was 1 billion pages, the largest in the world. Since then, it has grown to an estimated 600 billion pages.

According to Marill, editing that index can be very expensive.

“There were many startups that tried to confuse Google that failed because it cost a lot of money,” he said.

“You will probably lose, right?”

Can it be cheaper?

Potentially. Some say that the cost of searching is going down.

UK competition authorities’ cost estimates are based on the assumption that all of Google’s physical assets are needed to operate search engines.

Given that Google has many products, from maps to mail, that may be a bad assumption. If so, the cost of competing with Google may be less than estimated.

Colin Hayhurst, CEO of Mojeek, a small UK-based search engine, said a better estimate could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Are we talking about the Australian dollar? Probably the Australian dollar is $ 200 million,” he said.

According to Mojeek, he was able to index 3.7 billion pages for about $ 6 million.

And the cost of the server was dropping sharply, he said.

“Recent Internet indexing is cheaper than when Google first did it,” he said.

“Google created this myth that you need huge resources to compete with them.”

Is it as good as Google?

So if search can be cheaper, why don’t hordes of rivals beat Google?

In 2018, the French government declared that all government searches would be done using a privately owned cryptographic search engine, Qwant, called “Gallic Google”.

Despite this boost, Qwant hasn’t taken over. It has less than 1% of the French search market and yes Google continues to dominate.

That is the story of the world. Google accounts for more than 90% of the global search market, and Microsoft Bing is the closest rival at 2.7%.

Google’s share of the global search engine market (courtesy of Mangools)

Are Google products dominant just because they are good?

It depends in part on who you ask Google or Microsoft. A test conducted by Google and submitted to the UK competition authorities showed that human evaluators who scored unbranded search results favored Google.

However, when Microsoft performed a similar test, it gave different results.

They found that nearly equal percentages of human evaluators prefer Bing’s unbranded search results, which is about the same percentage as Google’s search results.

And when the search results were branded, something interesting happened. People loved Google’s results a lot.

“This may suggest that the objective quality difference is limited by some queries,” the UK competition authorities concluded.

“”[Other evidence suggests] Some consumers have a hard time distinguishing between search engines because they don’t have a brand or logo. “

But when Google was asked a rare question, it was found.

Rival search engines may be suitable for most searches, but Google’s richer local and professional results have paid off in detail.

You can make it, but will they come?

Apart from being perceived to be better than its rivals, Google has another advantage. It is the default search engine for most mobile devices in the world.

In October 2020, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit alleging that Google abused its monopoly power.

This contained a noteworthy number. The annual amount Google allegedly paid to Apple in 2018 is the default search engine for all iPhones and other Apple products.

That number? $ 8 billion $ 12 billion.

A large statue of the Android operating system at Google headquarters in Silicon Valley (Getty: Smith Collection)

Hayhurst described these payments as Google “creating a moat around search engines.”

“Because search is where they make all the money,” he said.

He said the other moat is the Android operating system.

Android, which is used in almost three-quarters of the world’s mobile phones, runs Chrome as its default browser and uses Google as its default search engine.

This affects Australian search engines. How many people change the default search engine in their browser settings?

If Google is willing to pay billions of dollars as the default search engine for Apple’s Safari browser, the answer would seem: Many people don’t.

Google crawlers give priority to websites

And in addition to this, there is another problem: crawlers.

Microsoft said in a UK competition survey submission that websites prioritize access to Google’s web crawlers over Bing.

As a result, Google can index these pages more thoroughly and deeply.

By increasing the index, you can get better results and get more users.

Microsoft’s complaint may sound like a sour grape to the loser, but it is supported by a survey conducted by the British competition authorities.

In the 57 million domain sample, Google crawlers had the most access.

Google crawlers (googelbot) often have priority access to web pages (Courtesy of the UK Competitive Markets Authority)

Why do webmasters block crawlers? All clicks come from Google because they are a waste of server time and bring little value.

Why bother to help a startup?

“Only knuckle heads will take on Google.”

Other small search engines, such as DuckDuckGo, partially avoid this issue of crawler access and index size by synergizing Microsoft Bing search results.

This is primarily Bing, but in another wrapper, data tracking has been removed and some additional crawls of its own have been introduced.

This version may be an Australian option, but that means giving Microsoft some control.

Another option that Marill came up with was to make web crawl a public service.

Instead of many private search engines competing to do exactly the same thing, one public web crawler can compile a single index.

Private sector operators can use the index to build their own search engines, Marill said.

“We really need only one web crawler at this scale,” he said.

“Trying to rebuild the index is costly and totally useless to society, so it needs to be accessible to everyone, right?”

Public service web crawlers may seem unlikely, according to Marill, but Australia without Google would have seemed unlikely a few months ago.

Since Google threatened to withdraw from Australia, Google has shown its power over search. Remove links to some Australian news outlets from the results of some users.

Marill explained Google’s position as a “natural monopoly” that owns all utility poles and railroads, and formed an organization to raise awareness about this.

He calls it a knuckle head club. “Only the knuckle head will take over Google.”

He wants Australia to sign up.

