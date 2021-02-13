GameStop enthusiasts may be over, but retail investors stay here





The GameStop bubble is gone, but new investors who speak pictograms and Reddit are big for securities companies and traditional investors who need to pay close attention to the location of the crowd using this fast-moving smartphone app. It is moving next which may affect.

“We believe some of our new retail activities will continue,” the Bank of America analytics team said in a report to clients.

The Bank of America team has found that the unprecedented surge in downloads of intermediary apps among GameStop enthusiasts continues rapidly this month, even though the GameStop deal itself is now forgotten. .. Credit Suisse data show retail transactions as overall market share has accelerated in recent months, doubling compared to early last year.

In addition, cash surges from these new investors are expected as new stimulus may be available this month.

Retail transactions have accelerated since the industry-wide decision to reduce fees in the fall of 2019. Since then, pandemic-fueled market volatility has led new investors to enter the world of equities, sometimes for the first time. Working from home, stimulus checks, higher personal savings levels, and social media platforms like Reddit have only accelerated the retail boom.

According to app market intelligence company SensorTower, Robin Hood downloaded 370 in January despite the unpopular decision of the once-in-a-millennium popular stock-trading app to impose trading restrictions on a small number of stocks during GameStop’s rise. It was 10,000. After the GameStop drama in February, downloads are still strongly tracked at 1.8 million times in the past month.

Traditional securities companies like Charles Schwab and E-Trade have seen an influx of new clients as well as new entrants like Webull. Download levels far exceeded the retail participation seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Retail has doubled since last year

According to Credit Suisse, retail transactions have almost doubled from 15% to 18% to more than 30% of total activity since its inception in 2020. The graph shows a surge in activity over the last few months.

Wall Street companies use TRF, or trade reporting facility volume, as a substitute for retail investment to estimate the total share of retail and wholesalers in US trading volume since 2017. This includes retail transactions routed to market makers, and the dark pool, a private forum for transactions. The majority of retail transactions (90%) are reported to the facility.

Trade in general has doubled since last year. According to Piper Sandler, about 15 billion shares are traded daily, up from 7 billion shares last year.

“Retailers are twice as likely in the market,” Piper Sandler analyst Richard Repetto told CNBC earlier this week.

Individual investors are particularly interested in options trading, which is a more sophisticated way to trade stocks. According to Piper Sandler, the largest electronic broker traded 32.7 million contracts on all stock options exchanges in December. In January, 39.8 million contracts were traded per day.

Reddit crowd

A new, younger, more social media savvy cohort has joined the fight from GameStop enthusiasts. This is a phenomenon that affects securities companies and traditional investors.

According to social media analytics platforms ListenFirst and SimilarWeb, Reddit’s WallStreetBets page posted more posts last month, and Robinhood accounts also grew. With more than 800,000 daily conversations on WallStreetBets, Robinhood’s daily downloads exceeded 400,000 per day.

According to the Bank of America, these accounts, as well as the E-Trade and TD Ameritrade accounts, were primarily investors between the ages of 18 and 34.

“This is important because it is not only individual investors who are gaining more and more power in the market, but also young individual investors,” the bank said.

Social media usage and retail trading have settled down this week, but both are still rising, “one of this high concern when investors look for the next short squeeze and new investors get caught up in the fight. It may suggest that the department may continue, “the Bank of America report said.

Stimulation check on the way

House speaker Nancy Pelosi expects Democrats to pass the next coronavirus bailout package by the end of February. Allocation of direct payments is still under discussion, but another round of stimulus checks could mean more liquidity for home traders.

“We expect retailer participation to increase further and another stimulus to be paid, based on previous activity on stimuli,” Bank of America said.

When the U.S. government passed the biggest stimulus bill in U.S. history in April last year, allowing people to keep paying bills during a forced recession, some consumers stake the money. I put it on the market.

According to software and data aggregation firm Envestnet Yodlee, stock exchanges have been one of the most common uses of government stimulus in almost every income group.

Most analysts attribute the flood of new investors to the attractiveness of the market resurgence, lack of sports, the tendency to work from home, and exciting money. The personal savings rate surged to an all-time high in April 2020, demonstrating the phenomenon of “forced savings” that helped facilitate retail trading.

“It may depend on the type of stimulus (wide base or target), the market background at the time, and potential regulatory changes to be discussed in the future, but another rise in retail activity in another round of stimulus. Expected weeks. “

Do you pay attention or get burned?

As the retail trading footprint grows, it may be useful for retail investors to know what type of stock they want to buy or sell.

For example, last week was potstock. Cannabis companies surged at the beginning of the week as Reddit conversations about weed companies increased. The group returned to Earth on Thursday, but there was nothing small about stock price fluctuations.

According to Apex Clearing, Apple and Tesla are usually the largest stocks that retail investors buy, but Credit Suisse points out that retailers have focused on small and medium-cap stocks over the past 12 months.

This is summed up because retailers were some of the first to buy small, beaten stocks during the coronavirus market rout.

Goldman Sachs said when he returned to the market in March last year, retail investors funded Wall Street pros and amateur top picks outnumbered hedge fund top picks.

Small investors have also jumped into a big shortage of small cap stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment. This note may cause institutions to think twice about the stocks they are missing. And avoid names with a very high percentage of floats bound by short-term interest.

Bank of America told clients that individual investors, especially younger investors, also prefer cryptocurrencies.

“Note that while interest in cryptocurrencies has continued to accelerate with the surge in retail trading since late January 2021, social media conversations about equities have slowed in the last few days.” Bank of America told clients.

Reported by CNBC’s Natratner and Michael Bloom.

