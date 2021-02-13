Disappointment of cyberpunk 2077 console sales after overwhelming launch





Cyberpunk 2077 console sales are declining following a disastrous launch featuring a lack of transparency and millions of console pre-orders.

Cyberpunk 2077 sales are the latest blow to Polish developer CD Projekt Red and are steadily declining on the console. The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been overshadowed by countless issues and controversies. Futuristic RPGs have been widely criticized for their numerous bugs, inconsistent frame rates, graphic issues, and unpredictable crashes. CD Projekt Red continues to expose many fans to the dark by not revealing how the Xbox One and Ps4 versions of the game really differ from the PC before it goes on sale. At some point, the console started very badly and the game was removed from the PlayStation store. Sony goes one step further by giving a full refund to everyone who purchases a digital version of the game. To date, Cyberpunk 2077 is not yet available for purchase on the PlayStation store.

The controversy over Cyberpunk 2077 even led to the claim that Polish studios got in the way at various intervals to mislead investors and customers about the progress of the game. This forced CD Projekt Red to defend itself in multiple class actions filed by CD Projekt shareholders. In addition to accumulating legal and financial issues, CD Projekt Red’s share price has experienced a dramatic 22% decline. This means that the company has lost nearly $ 1.8 billion, its lowest in nine months. This economic plunge is undoubtedly associated with ongoing gaming and development issues.

According to Kotaku, Cyberpunk 2077 fell to 18th place on the NPD list of best-selling games in January 2021, largely due to its glitchy debut. Previously, he won second place in December. The launch of the rocky console seems to reflect the low overall unit sales posted last month. This means that the new game is being sold at a lower rate than Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The report was edited by the NPD Market Research Group. It is important to recognize that CD Projekt Red does not share digital sales records with NPD. Therefore, there is a slight chance that Cyberpunk 2077 will sell better than the suggestions on the list.

CD Projekt Red publicly acknowledges that it should have spent more time developing the Xbox One and Ps4 versions of Cyberpunk 2077. CDProjektRed launches the game to the final generation console owners. Instead, the game was tracked as soon as possible to finish. This infuriated fans who felt they were misunderstood. All of this went wrong, coupled with the recent revelations that the host of the last change was added to the game.

CD Projekt Red is doing a lot if they want to regain their trust in their products. An important first step in doing so is to regain consumer trust. More emphasis needs to be placed on keeping track of players and shareholders. This was a serious mistake for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in December. This move is especially important as more updates continue to be released to improve the playing experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

Source: Kotaku

