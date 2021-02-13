PS5 Price: Actual Cost of Sony’s New Console





The general wisdom is that the PlayStation 5 will cost $ 400 or $ 500, depending on the model you buy. The “standard” PS5 with a Blu-Ray drive sells for $ 500, and there’s a nearly identical digital-only version that doesn’t have an optical drive and sells for a more modest $ 400 (although nonetheless. It’s inferior to the frugal $ 300 Xbox series) S). But if the PS5 has been sold out at these prices for three months and the only real market for consoles routinely sees two to three times the price, it’s hard to argue.

Resellers on the Internet are snapping Sony’s next-generation consoles with bots that can complete transactions much faster than humans. Although some retailers have begun cracking down on these reseller bots, they remain a threat, preventing many from getting consoles at launch and during subsequent retailer replenishment. Anyway, these consoles are resold at a premium. For example, eBay may now bundle one or two accessories with your PS5 and sell for a minimum of $ 650 or a maximum of $ 1,500.

We have been providing the same advice for months. Even the PS5 doesn’t have a console worth spending hundreds of dollars on retail. This is especially true when there is very little content available that is specifically optimized for PS5. We encourage you to continue playing your PS4 for a few more months until a significant amount of inventory arrives at retail stores later this year.

In the meantime, the PS5 replenishment was actually done and gamers with fast reaction time managed to get the console. We monitor inventory declines and notify you when inventory declines are imminent. Check out the PS5 Replenishment Status article for more information. Below is a list of all the major retailers (and some reputable resellers) that will help you get your own console.

Retailer to replenish PS5

Best Buy sells PS5 and Blu-ray for $ 500. A $ 400 digital version is also available (click the button below to find it).

Target offers a PS5 with Blu-ray for $ 500, in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

For clarity, it’s a good idea to wait for the inventory to appear in the retail store. But if you need a PS5 right now, you’ve never seen a PS5 under $ 650 on eBay. The average price on eBay seems to be around $ 800.

If you’re willing to pay hundreds of dollars more than the list price to get a console right now, check out StockX. So far, the minimum amount you can spend on the PS5 is $ 700, and the price seems to be significantly higher.

This article is regularly updated with the latest PS5 inventory and pricing news.

