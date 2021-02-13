OP-ED: My Five Cents: Texas people can find COVID-19 vaccine information using Google search function-Orange Reader





Things are picking up at the Capitol this week. Senate finance is beginning to hear testimony about the budget, and Senate re-electoral districts continue to hear testimony about the re-electoral district process from across the state. I have a few weeks before the billing deadline on March 12th, but I’m certainly busy.

Here are five things that are happening around your state:

Senate Finance Committee hearing begins

This month, the Senate Finance Committee launched a meeting to discuss the budget for the next two years. This process is long and takes weeks, but it is one of the most important processes we undertake as a legislative body. The 15-member committee hears from all state agencies about budget requirements and priorities. The Commission has the opportunity to ask government agencies and the Legislative Budget Committee, or the LBB. The LBB has compiled detailed information about state agencies and their budgets to provide members with a complete picture of the state’s financial situation. The budget consists of 11 articles. Each article is relevant on a variety of subjects, including business and economic development, education, and public security. Our responsibility is to find state budgets more efficiently and to get the most out of all state dollars.

TDHCA Emergency Rental Support Fund Starts Accepting Applications February 15

The Texas Housing Area Authority has launched the Texas Rental Relief Program. This is a state-wide rent and utility support program for qualified households. The program assists the lessor with up to 11 months overdue, currently up to 3 months expected rent, utilities, housing energy costs, and up to 3 months of additional assistance if funds are still available. I can do it. The state received $ 1.3 billion from the federal government in the program’s latest COVID-19 bailout bill. TDHCA will begin accepting program applications on February 15th. To qualify, the household must be at least 80% of the median income in the area and meet other qualifications found online. TDHCA prioritizes applications for households with at least 50% of the median income level in the region, with one or more members currently unemployed and staying for at least 90 days. Landlords are advised to apply on behalf of tenants who must co-sign the application. For more information, please visit TexasRentRelief.com online. To apply, please visit the website from February 15th or call 1-833-9TX-RENT Monday through Friday from 8am to 6pm.

Texas people can find COVID-19 vaccine information using Google search function

Texas is one of the first states in the United States to have its COVID-19 vaccine site updated on both Google Search and Google Maps. Last week Google launched the program. The platform is populated with validated information from the Texas Department of Health, major national grocery chains, and pharmacies. This is an easy way to find a vaccine location near you, along with booking requirements, time, location and contact information.

Texas receives more than 400,000 vaccinations this week

Texas plans to receive more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government this week. These doses are shipped to 358 providers in 135 counties throughout the state. Of these providers, 85 are hub providers focused on immunization efforts in a wider community, including the most devastated populations and regions. The other 273 providers serve elderly people such as health departments, pharmacies, health centers, community and local clinics, and doses focused on medical practices that specialize in elderly care. I will receive it. The State Department of Health Services encourages providers to prioritize people over the age of 75 who are at greatest risk of serious illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19. Importantly, this does not change or limit the groups that are already vaccinated.

Wal-Mart launches COVID-19 vaccination in Texas and 21 other states

Wal-Mart announced last week that Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will launch vaccination programs in Texas and 21 other states. More than 1,000 locations across these states receive vaccinations from the federal government. The focus is on where to reach customers in poorly serviced communities with restricted access to healthcare. Vaccine supply is still limited and varies from place to place. You can schedule vaccine reservations directly from the Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club websites. Sam’s Club membership is not required to make a reservation. There are several locations in eastern Texas. For a list of locations and more information on how to sign up, please visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

Robert Nichols is a Republican Senator in District 3 of the Texas Senate.

