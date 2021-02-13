The Importance of Comprehensiveness in NEO’s Innovation Ecosystem





Greater Cleveland and the innovation ecosystem in northeastern Ohio are one of the region’s largest and often undervalued assets.

We are pleased to be part of recent activities that have focused on the need to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, such as the Cleveland Innovation Project (CIP) and the recently awarded Cleveland Innovation District.

Broadly speaking, these initiatives have identified areas with unique assets and thought leadership that deserve “big bet” investments with potentially transformative economic outcomes. Of course, nothing is guaranteed and betting is still a bet, but betting by identifying where we are good at is by far the best strategy.

This is not new, and other regions are doing this by design or overall. An important element of these activities was the incorporation of diversity, fairness and inclusiveness (DE & I) into the strategic fiber itself. There is a clear understanding that these efforts cannot achieve long-term success without them.

Reach beyond the “normal suspect”

DE & I’s business incentives are simple. Increasing the number of customers for a product or service to grow an economical pie is better than reducing the number of customers. And more contributors with skill sets that can lead and develop the products and services they need are better than less.

For areas suffering from depopulation, this leads to the obvious conclusion that you should reach beyond the “normal suspects”. In addition to doing the right thing, aiming to boost the economy by leveraging underutilized individuals and communities that are already here is easier than trying to recruit new ones.

We cannot underestimate the importance of an “ecosystem” of organizations and individuals who work together to sow, grow and sustain innovation.

We need to focus on DE & I in every part of the ecosystem. We sometimes see an emphasis on recruiting and servicing a variety of “seed” (entrepreneurs, etc.) to become future leaders and decision makers, but diverse in a more mature ecosystem of development and maintenance. DE & I has little emphasis on attracting leaders. And support services.

The same attention must be paid to this important area as it provides a role model for today’s “species”. This is often a better career path for the rising stars of families and communities, who are less tolerant of high-risk, high-stakes entrepreneurship. It is also more flexible for multiple career stages.

In addition, in areas of business that are attracting attention, it is necessary to proactively reach out beyond ordinary suspects. Instead of paying all attention to med / fin / info / water-tech, pay attention to innovations in logistics, supply chain, sales and marketing, and business processes. This also encourages new opportunities.

This is especially true when looking at a future business environment that is so “socially distant” after a pandemic.

Sources and integration of innovation across the region

A prosperous innovation ecosystem needs tomorrow’s “second best” seeds. It often comes from higher education institutions and research centers in large corporations.

Comprehensiveness means sourcing and integrating innovations from a wider area, such as Cleveland’s world-renowned life sciences and bioengineering. Akron has a long history of polymer science. Kent’s global leadership in LCDs and fashion. Youngstown Laminated Modeling and Energy Clusters. Lorain’s microelectronics, smart automation and digital fabrication.

Entangled in all of this is the unquestionable manufacturing muscle.

The most influential innovations are commonly found at the crossroads of established disciplines, regions and individuals.

If you cast the net widely and harvest all the diversity of the region, there is nothing better than us.

