So many people need this amazing new iPhone app, even if they refuse to admit it – BGR





The new iPhone Photos app promises to make life easier for device owners like Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. It features a great high performance camera system that inspires you to take large numbers of pictures. Many of these photos need to be added. , Probably eventually sitting on the phone, unused and occupying space. Canon has released a new Photo Culling app that uses artificial intelligence to help iPhone owners quickly find and delete old photos they no longer need on their devices.According to Keypoint Intelligence, 1.4 trillion photos were taken worldwide in 2020

Many of us have a clear hoarding tendency for smartphone photos that we have accumulated over the years. It’s really hard to go back to our photos and face the challenge of thinning out all the duplicates, imperfections, unforgettable things, etc., like the hundreds of photos I have on my iPhone. It is a prospect. However. so. many.

Anyway, who wants to spend all that time on the backend after devoting energy to creating and capturing the perfect image of a vacation or loved one? This seems to be the idea behind Canon’s new iPhone photo app. This app uses artificial intelligence to quickly find the best version of Snap, remove duplicate or unwanted photos, and do all the hard work. In a few minutes.

This new iPhone Photo Culling app is available for download from Apple’s App Store and comes with a subscription pricing model. You can pay $ 2.99 per month or $ 14.99 per year and you get a 3-day trial with both options.

From Canon, we’ll give you a little insight into the computer vision AI engine called “PHIL” used by the app. “PHIL is used to detect photo scores using AI technology and show the quality of photos. PHIL has several models for scoring photos, 5 of which Two models are used in the Photo Culling app. Similar photos, sharpness, noise, emotions, close eyes and group. “

Image Source: Canon

According to a recent report by Keypoint Intelligence, 1.4 trillion photos were taken worldwide and about 7.4 trillion images were stored in 2020, indicating the need for Canon to release such a smartphone app. It’s no wonder I felt it. Among the functions of the app:

Overall Culling: This option will help you find the best photo based on scoring for details such as sharpness, noise, emotions, closed eyes and more. If the score exceeds the user-selected threshold, the photo is considered “highest” and the remaining images are suggested for deletion. Similar culling: This option works as well, but focuses on a group of photos to find similar photos selected as the best. The app can also find and group similar photos.

“In today’s ever-changing and overwhelming world of thousands of photos captured and stored on human smartphones, consumers rely on years of reliable knowledge and technology to determine the best photos. We need professional, reliable and intuitive photography tools to help us. ”Canon USA, Inc. Tony Kanotatsuro, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Imaging Technology & Communications Group, said in a news release about the new app.

As a related note, if you need more photo inspiration, Apple released a guide on Friday on how to take better professional-quality flower photos with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Holidays are approaching this weekend. Tips Tips Something like this may be useful.

