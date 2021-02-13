Digital Media: Google’s $ 76 million deal with a French publisher infuriates many retailers





Alphabet’s Google has agreed to pay a group of 121 French news publishers $ 76 million over three years to end more than a year of piracy, Reuters said. ..

An agreement between Google and the Alliance de la presse d’information generale (APIG), a lobby group representing major French publishers, was previously announced, but the financial terms were not disclosed.

This move infuriated many other French outlets, which it considered unfair and opaque. Publishers in other countries scrutinize the world’s hottest French agreement under Google’s new program to provide compensation for news snippets used in search results.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) and other French news providers that are not part of the group are not part of the deal and are driving various actions against Google.

The agreement follows France’s implementation of the first copyright rules enacted under recent European Union law to create “neighboring rights” and negotiates with publishers seeking compensation for the use of news content. Requires a large technology platform to open.

In Australia, lawmakers have drafted legalization, requiring Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content. Google threatened to shut down Australia’s search engine if it adopted that approach, which Australia called “infeasible.”

French documents viewed by Reuters include a framework agreement that Google will pay $ 22 million annually for three years to a group of 121 national and local French news publications after signing individual license agreements. I am.

The second document is a settlement agreement in which Google agrees to pay the same group $ 10 million in exchange for the publisher’s commitment not to file a three-year piracy allegation.

Publishers are committed to a new product in the future called the Google News Showcase. This allows publishers to curate content and restrict access to paywall stories.

Google refused to comment on the terms and conditions.

In January, Reuters News Agency, a division of Thomson Reuters Corp, signed a deal with Google to become the first global news provider for Google News Showcase.

Reuters’ French rival AFP has maintained a complaint against Google against the French antitrust watchdog, internal sources said. Last month, AFP CEO Fabrice Fries welcomed the deal between Google and APIG, but urged tech companies to extend such copyright deals to news agencies.

Let Google pay

As industry advertising and revenue plummet with the rise of digital platforms, there is increasing pressure on Google around the world to pay for news content.

In Spain and Germany, publishers tried to charge Google to view excerpts or snippets, but failed. German publishers have lost a court battle in 2019 with a copyright fee worth € 1 billion since 2013.

The text of the EU’s “Neighborhood” Regulations aimed to create a new sustainable income stream for news publishers.

In the United States, the news industry supports legislation that allows it to negotiate collectively with large platforms without violating antitrust laws. In Congress, lawmakers have recently harmed the news industry because dominant tech companies “may impose unilateral conditions on publishers, such as take-it-or-leave-it revenue sharing agreements.” Announced a report that it caused.

Andrew MacLeod, CEO of Postmedia, Canada, said publishers are seeing discussions elsewhere in the world. “We are not relying on handouts, we are looking for results to grow and design our future.”

Lack of transparency

French publishers had little choice but to cite shareholder pressure and endorse the deal, which is three sources close to the issue.

According to the same source, some publishers are angry that Google has refused to provide access to data that shows how much money it is making from the news.

“These opaque agreements do not guarantee the fair treatment of all news publishers, as the formulas have not been published,” said the independent online news publishers Union Spirit this week. “Google used our department to advance its profits.”

According to the document, prices range from $ 1.3 million for the French reference Lemond to $ 13,741 for the local publisher Haute-Marne. They did not specify how the amount would be calculated.

The major national dailys Le Monde, Le Figaro, Liberation and their groups negotiated about € 3 million ($ 3.6 million) each year, in addition to the contract fees. In particular, we agreed to sell subscriptions through Google in November. The problem said.

Louis Drefs, head of Le Monde’s group, and Dennis Olivennes, boss of liberation, declined to comment. The representative of Le Figaro could not comment immediately.

Pierre Louette, responsible for APIG, did not respond to the request for comment.

