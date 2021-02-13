Elastic recyclable device turns the human body into a battery





A thermoelectric wearable device worn as a ring.Xiao Lab

With a concept born of The Matrix, researchers have developed a wearable device that uses the human body as a battery.

Developed at the University of Colorado at Boulder, this device is designed to be flexible and stretchable, so it can be worn on the skin as an accessory. It uses the natural heat generated by the body to convert it into electricity.

In a statement, senior author of the new treatise, Jianliang Xiao, said in a statement that in the future, we would like to be able to power wearable electronics without the use of batteries.

Currently, this device produces very little power. That is, about 1 volt of energy is generated per square centimeter of covered skin. Therefore, you still haven’t charged your laptop from a discreet ring device. However, in future developments, we can find ways to convert more body heat and use it to recharge electronic devices.

Scientists have long been interested in wearable thermoelectric generators, and various types have been developed over the years. Previous attempts to achieve the same included the creation of a T-shirt that acted as a generator, but this was not very efficient as it does not always come into direct contact with the skin. .. The advantage of the newly developed device over previous versions is that it is elastic and can heal itself from small damage such as crevices, making it more sturdy and comfortable to wear.

With our design, Xiao allows the entire system to expand and contract without placing a heavy burden on thermoelectric materials.

Another focus of the new device is environmental friendliness. It is designed to be recyclable by submerging the device in a solution that dissolves the base and allows the electrical components to be separated and reused.

According to Xiao, the goal was to make the device as cheap and reliable as possible while keeping the environmental impact as close to zero as possible.

And the basic concept of the device is to take advantage of the body temperature that would otherwise be lost, essentially leveraging the power we already have. He said thermoelectric generators are in close contact with the human body and can take advantage of the heat normally dissipated into the environment.

This study is published in Science Advances.

