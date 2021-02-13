Top story: Android 12 design leak, Pixel Buds update, etc.





In this week’s top story, a leak in Android 12 reveals a radical new design, Google Pixel Buds received its first firmware update in 2021, and Samsung continues to advertise on its flagship Galaxy smartphone.

The biggest Google News of the week reported that an Android 12 mockup leaked, revealing a major OS design review. The image shows a new, curious “conversation” widget that keeps the focus on people, confirming that Android 12 has a detailed theme setting system.

In terms of privacy, Google warns users when the microphone or camera is activated. A green pill will appear in the upper right corner of the status and will be reduced to dots. Tap from the notification sheet to provide more information with a link to the settings. A new unified privacy settings page allows users to disable the camera, mute the microphone, and turn location on / off at a high level. The latter control is now its own settings page.

This week, Google released a firmware update for the Pixel Buds, changing from version 552 to 553. At this time, Google has not released any information regarding the content of this update.

[…] Include [update]The process begins by connecting the Pixel Buds to your smartphone. In about 10 minutes, the new firmware will be transferred to your headphones. After putting the bud in the charging case, it will take another 10 minutes for the upgrade to take place. All components need to be fully charged.

On the Samsung side, Ben Scoon took the time to show how frustrating it is to display ads for Samsung devices and services even on Samsung’s flagship mobile phones. Thankfully, you can turn off quite a few, but not all, of these ads.

So let’s start with the bad news. Samsung never allows you to turn off ads altogether. The most effective way to get rid of ads is to disable notifications, as detailed below. The rest, however, is not as easy as getting rid of. If you use the Samsungs Weather app, you may see ads in the meantime. The same applies to many other Samsung apps.

In Google Nest news, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max received a firmware update to version 1.52 this week. With this update, smart displays have gained new alarm clock experiences, such as the “Sunrise Alarm” originally for Pixel smartphones in the Family tab of Pixel Stand accessories.

Google released a preview of Zoom to the Nest Hub Maxin in December. Earlier this month, @MadeByGoogletweetedthatZoom became available. A broader release may match this firmware, but the Google Support documentation with complete setup instructions describes how the integration is only available to a limited number of users.

Fitbit, now part of Google, shared some improvements to the app this week, including adding blood glucose tracking to help diabetics. In addition, the recently released Fitbit Sense ECG feature will soon be available in Canada, New Zealand, and US territories.

FitbitsCharge 4 is also getting updates to display SpO2 readings on the device and health metric metrics and skin temperature data. This new fitness tracker firmware is coming soon.

