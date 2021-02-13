New details about Google payments to link to French news sites revealed





Expansion / Google headquarters.

Reuters will pay $ 76 million to 121 French news organizations in three years to comply with the new French law that Google requires to pay when using “fragments” from news articles, Reuters said I’m reporting. Payments range from $ 1.3 million paid to Lemond to $ 13,741 in a local weekly newspaper called Haute Marne.

Reuters said, “The major national dailys Le Monde, Le Figaro, Liberation and their respective groups have agreed to sell their subscriptions, especially through Google in November, about 3 million annually (” We negotiated ($ 3.6 million). “

French law gave Google several options

These payments are the result of a shotgun marriage mediated by the French government. Until recently, Google claimed to pay no money to link to news articles in France and elsewhere. When Spain passed a law in 2014 that forced Google to pay to link to the Spanish news organization, Google responded by shutting down Google News in Spain.

However, the latest French law left little room for Google to operate. French competition officials have warned that excluding French news sites from Google search results or removing snippets would be considered an anti-competitive attack on French newspapers. In effect, the law required Google to use snippets from French news sites and pay for their use. The only question was how much Google would pay.

Google responded by creating a new product called Google News Showcase and licensing Showcase’s French news content. Google’s Showcase license agreement also covers the rights of snippets that meet French law. However, by bundling these, Google may have wanted to avoid setting a paying precedent for direct links to news articles.

Advertising France could become an international model

But the strategy doesn’t seem to work. The Australian government is considering passing a similar law and does not seem to succumb to Google’s threat of shutting down Google’s search engines nationwide. Microsoft, whose Bing search engine is a single-digit number in Australia, has announced that it will take full advantage of this controversy and willingly comply with Australian law. This week, Microsoft president Brad Smith even urged US lawmakers to copy the proposal.

France enacted a law in 2019 to implement a review of copyright law approved by the European Parliament. This is the first country in the EU. Dozens of other European countries are set to implement their own versions of the rules in the coming years. Therefore, Google’s deal with the French news industry could be a template for other parts of Europe.

On the other hand, not everyone in the French news industry is happy with Google’s deals. The news industry group that negotiated the deal, L Alliance de la presse dinformation generale, represents only some French news organizations. At least one group of publishers who didn’t join the deal complained that Google was pursuing a divide and rule strategy.

“These opaque agreements do not guarantee the fair treatment of all news publishers because the formulas have not been published,” said Spirit, a union representing an independent online news organization. “Google used our department to advance its profits.”

And while $ 76 million isn’t a trivial amount, it doesn’t make a big difference to the press that gets it. For example, the Lemond Group, which owns Lemond and several other publications, generated revenues of € 300 million ($ 360 million) in 2019. In other words, Lemond’s annual $ 1.3 million payment is about one-third of the publisher’s revenue of 1%.

