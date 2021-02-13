Tech giant opposes Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm trading





Nvidia is the leader in GPUs, creating interactive graphics on laptops, workstations, mobile devices, notebooks, PCs and more.

San Francisco: Several companies, including Qualcomm, Microsoft and Google, are reportedly nervous about Nvidia’s acquisition of British chip designer Arm. High-tech giants have expressed concern that the deal could harm the competition known to regulators around the world, according to CNBC and Bloomberg reports.

They fear that the acquisition will lead Arm to change the way it licenses chip manufacturing technology, but Nvidia promises that it won't let Arm change the way it interacts with other businesses. The Verge reported on Friday.

In September 2020, the company announced its intention to acquire Arm Ltd in a $ 40 billion transaction from Softbank. Its rivals are now afraid that restrictions on Arm’s license could hurt them. Qualcomm processors rely on Arm technology, but Microsoft and Google are reportedly working on their own Arm-based chips. Nvidia’s rivals do not seem to be convinced that the company does not interfere with the license of Arm’s chip manufacturing technology.

Nvidia said the acquisition of Arm was aimed at driving artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. This combination integrates Nvidia’s leading AI computing platform with Arm’s vast ecosystem to create the best computing companies for the era of artificial intelligence, accelerating innovation and growing at scale. Expanding into the market, the company announced a deal with Arm.

Companies disagreeing with the deal are working with regulators in the US, EU, UK and China, the report said. The deal is reportedly already under consideration by the US Federal Trade Commission.

