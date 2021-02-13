Voice of the industry-Lee: You should grow your invention, not spoil it





With intensifying geopolitical competition between the United States and China, the topic of technology leadership has come to the forefront of economic and national security concerns. How does the country achieve or maintain technical leadership? We need a healthy and prosperous invention industry, backed by private and public R & D investments in critical technologies.

Regulators, policy makers, and industry consortia are urged to recognize the benefits and values ​​of inventions that establish the technological foundations of global standards such as 5G. How can this be done not in the same way, but in a fair way that rewards the efforts and investments of inventors who research and develop the key technologies that will support the future of the digital economy?

The war of invention is the war of innovation

Over the years, numerous dramas have been played in courts around the world, challenging the general IP evaluation and licensing methods of standard essential patents (SEPs), which have provided the technological foundation for each generation of mobile networks. .. Inventors are increasingly under attack as licensees challenge the rationale for their licenses and the royalties they pay for the key technologies that underpin their products and services.

Patent disputes in the mobile communications world often relate to the issue of FRAND (fair, rational, non-discriminatory) licensing and the right of SEP holders to seek reasonable royalties. While litigants prefer to confuse these topics with antitrust law, courts have ruled that FRAND licenses are standardized by the inventor and five other SDOs that are members of ETSI, TTA, and 3GPP. Clarified that it is a contract with an organization (SDO). They are not essentially antitrust issues.

In reality, licensing technology in the mobile communications world is a complex legal and economic policy issue. Still, inventors are struggling with constant and difficult struggles against oversimplification of patent licensing topics by court and industry media. This handy courtship distorts the debate about IP licensing in the public domain and needs to be modified to properly consider what is fair to the inventor.

Top-down approach-unfair equality

Professor David Teece of the Hass School of Business, an authority on IP licensing and economics, has been an expert witness for several IP licensing cases in the mobile communications industry. He cites the top-down approach as one of the common but detrimental ways to determine the value of an IP portfolio promoted by the parties to a patent license dispute. As Teece states in his treatise, Patent Counting and the Top-Down Approach, this methodology is the creation of three misleading proceedings in the debate over the evaluation of mobile communications IP.

Misconception 1-There should be maximum total royalties.

Misconception 2–Patents have equal economic value.

Misconception 3-Royalties should be based on the smallest unit of patent practice available for sale. (SSPPU).

According to Teece, maximum cumulative loyalty is a top-down approach practice that claims to address the mythical problem of loyalty stacking. Mobile communication IP is standards-based, and given that it complies with the SDO terms of the FRAND license, this concern about royalty accumulation is not economically justified. Given that the top-down approach is being pursued by implementers trying to minimize the loyalty they have to pay for their products, the implicit regulatory cap on loyalty undermines the value of SEP.

The top-down approach is even more flawed in promoting the notion that patents have equal economic and technical value, but this is simply not true. Nevertheless, this approach advocates patent counting as a simple and consistent mechanism for determining the distribution of royalty pies among multiple patentees. Simply put, the most patented patentees win the largest part of the economic pie, disrupting the economic incentives for inventions in the industry.

The third common misconception facilitated by the top-down approach is that technical inventions such as 5G air interfaces are physically represented in hardware and their value is the smallest functional unit such as a connected car or smartphone modem chip. It is due to SSPPU. Fortunately for the inventor, U.S. and EU courts disagree with OEM implementers’ claim that licenses should be based on SSPPU, a rather market-based methodology for evaluating patents based on equivalent licenses. We have determined that it is inconsistent with the pre-approval.

Long tail of 5G technology value

Recognize three simple principles confirmed by courts around the world as we continue to establish mobile industry priorities to reach a fair and accurate perspective on SEP licensing and valuation in the 5G world. need to do it. Or later:

Inventions have extraordinary value.

SEP holders can set loyalty criteria based on the price of the end device.

Fair valuation of patents should be based on an equivalent license or market-based approach.

According to Teece, the value and quality of patents are widely dispersed. He further states that the distribution of patent values ​​is very biased, suggesting that most patents have little or no value. In addition, very few patents are of intrinsic value to technical standards such as 5G.

On the basis of royalties, the court has established that SEP holders are free to calculate their license fees based on their preferred level, including the market value of the final product. For example, 5G air interfaces are made possible by complex systems in which user equipment (UE) and radio access network (RAN) software and hardware work together. Without essential 5G technology, smartphones do not offer the potential for end-user value and end-market value creation as they do today.

Finally, it is important to understand that a market-based approach to valuation is a viable and impartial way to determine the value of SEP. According to the Hudson Institute, the equivalent licensing approach is the gold standard for benchmarking patent value that has successfully overcome the top-down approach in court.

A sound invention economy for a competitive innovation economy

It is important to nurture the invention industry, not to undermine it. It is in the national interest to guarantee a rational evaluation of the technical inventions that underlie 5G. Standard-based technologies such as 5G are universal, and the key inventions that form the basis of them are global in scope and claim.

Underestimating and underestimating inventions that are essential to strategic technologies such as 5G can further exacerbate the technology trade imbalance between the United States and China. This is today’s IPR and acclaim for policy makers and regulators in the United States and around the world to continue to foster a healthy invention ecosystem and secure a global value share that maintains technology leadership and contributions. That’s why we want to support global standards. To the future.

Leonard Lee is the founder and managing director of neXtCurve, a research advisory firm focused on research in the telecommunications industry and technology. He has worked as an executive consultant and industry analyst at Gartner, IBM, PwC, and EY, advising leading companies around the world on competitive strategies, product and service innovation, and business transformation. Follow LeonardonLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/leonard-lee-. nextcurve

Industry Voices is a column of opinions written by outside contributors to soothe industry experts or analysts invited to conversations by Fierce staff. They do not represent Fierce’s opinion.

