FINAL FANTASY 7 almost had a character class





The playable characters in FINAL FANTASY VII were originally planned to have a character class, but were toned down in favor of FF7 materia.

TheFinal Fantasyseries features numerous iterations of the character class system. One was originally planned for Final Fantasy 7, but was cut before the release. FF7 went through various ideas during development, such as the setting of New York City and the brothers of Aeris and Sephiroth.

The firstFinal Fantasygame uses a character class system that allows 4 player characters to use 6 jobs. If the player completes a quest that includes Bahamut, the job has been upgraded to a more advanced class. These jobs laid the foundation for the character class system of other Final Fantasy games, especially FF5 and Final Fantasy Tactics. Even some of the games that abandoned the job system used variations of their abilities, such as the Guardian Force / Command System in FF8 and the Sphere Grid in FF10. Still, the job system will change depending on the needs of the game. FF15 action RPG gameplay didn’t require a lot of abilities and commands, so it didn’t require any work, but multiple players and roles in FFXIV do require a lot of work.

FF7 has replaced the job system with materia. Instead, all class-related commands can be equipped through in-game materia, such as the thief’s job stealing ability and the knight / paladin’s covering ability. All characters had free access to the spell as long as they had the correct material. However, it turned out that the characters in FF7 were planned to have defined jobs, but they were phased out.

Potential job class for FF7 avalanche characters

The Final Fantasy 7 Ultimania Guide (translated by The Lifestream) features FF7 concept art and planning documents for game playable characters. All the cast members of FF7 originally intended to do their own work. Cloud Strife is Mystic Knight, Barret Wallace is Gunner, Tifa Lockhart is Shooter (UFC-style general fighter), Aerith Gainsborough is Geomancer, Red XIII is Beast, Kate Sith is Toysaurus / Beast. Master Yuffie Kisaragi was a ninja / assassin, Sid Highwind was a dragoon, and Vincent Valentine was a horror teller / horror researcher.

These jobs may exist by name alone or serve as a description of the limit breaks owned by each character. The Japanese version of FF6 also displayed the job name on the menu screen, but I could not switch it. The reason the class was removed from FF7 may have been to get rid of the confusion about the gameplay system because developers don’t want fans to think about it. The switchable job is back. FINAL FANTASY 7 is intended to represent a new era in the series, and with the addition of job names, the game may be closely related to older FINAL FANTASY titles.

