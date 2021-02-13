The PC version of the Kingdom Hearts series has dual audio





For the first time in the Kingdom Hearts series, fans will be able to experience both English and Japanese narration for all games.

For the first time in the Kingdom Hearts series, fans will be able to experience both English and Japanese narration for all games. The Epic Games Store lists both languages ​​on its store page.

Eagle Eye fan VA Ryusuke found this feature and shared it on Twitter. He said, “Thank you for Christmas, dual audio.” This move by Disney and Square Enix is ​​unprecedented as Japanese voice actors have never appeared in Western products. The only way to check now is to import a copy from that Asian region.

Soon, when the Epic Games Store “Rowdy Rumble” occurs on the PC version on March 30, you can hear Goofy becoming “ahyuck” in Japanese. The release of Steam hasn’t been announced yet, but it has limited exclusive rights to Epic’s platform. It’s unclear if the game’s dual audio will be patched to the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

All 11 titles in the series will be coming next month, from the first Kingdom Hearts to the rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: The Melody of Memories (see here for a complete song list). However, if you want to check them all, it can be a costly task. Each game (1.5 + 2.5 HD Remix is ​​$ 49.99) costs $ 59.99 individually, so if you want to experience the entire story on your PC, it’s over $ 200.

Pre-order Kingdom Hearts 3 (included with Remind DLC) and you’ll receive a special keyblade with a smooth black and white design called the “Elemental Encoder”. The PS4 and Xbox One also had their own special keyblades that adorned the console logo and symbol each time the weapon was attacked. Perhaps Epic Games has something similar.

Thanks to the PC release, if you want to play Kingdom Hearts 3 for the first time, we recommend that you do not watch the trailer. They ruin much of the game and even show the final world! Series director Tetsuya Nomura, his team, and Disney didn’t know when to stop.

The Kingdom Hearts series began 19 years ago and has since shipped more than 33 million copies worldwide. Enjoyed the latest entry Melody of Memory. If you’re interested in a rhythm game starring Yoko Shimomura’s epic soundtrack, check out our review.

