Forget Samsung, Google Huawei suddenly turns into Apple instead





Huawei launches a new strike against Android partners, making Apples iPhone the world’s best 5G, while waiting to see if Donald Trump’s departure represents a change in the fate of the puzzled smartphone business He praised it as a phone and talked about the quality of its technology. iPhone 12 users.

Apple and Huawei 5G

VCG via Getty Images

Prior to the brutal dismantling by Trump’s blacklist, Huawei built an Android powerhouse, surpassing the smartphone league table, taking Samsung a long-standing top spot and taking over for months last year. But in reality, Huawei never sought inspiration from Samsung and instead always turned to Cupertino.

I’ve been arguing for some time that Huaweis’ strategy, the agility to control both the software ecosystem and the hardware, is much more like Apple than anything else on the Android side of the house. This was confirmed last year when a UK consumer boss said it was one of only two companies in the world that could provide this hardware and software solution for their ecosystem. Only Huawei and Apple can achieve this with a long-term strategy.

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei publicly acknowledged that Apple was his inspiration and told the media in 2019 that Apple is a world-leading company … Apple is my teacher .. It’s going in front of us. So it’s not surprising that Ren and his daughter Meng Wanzhou are both Apple users. In fact, the Mengs Apple MacBook, iPad, and iPhone were all confiscated when they were arrested in Canada in 2018 and participated in an ongoing court battle on how to protect their passcodes.

Huawei is now at a crossroads. After the sale of Honor, there is growing speculation about whether its flagship products, the Mate and P-Series devices, will continue. Len admitted this week that shipments of high-end mobile phones are declining due to a shortage of chips. This last expansion of US sanctions to reduce a company’s silicon supply chain has eroded consumer business and dropped it on the smartphone league table.

And again this week, Rens praised the Apples iPhone as the best device of its kind and speculated that it would outperform its Android alternative. I can’t imagine this landing well with something like Samsung or Google.

Ren talked about the quality of the Huaweis 5G network and insisted using Apple. He said he supports the progress of Apple’s iPhone 12. [which] Achieved a download speed of 1.82 Gbps, the highest speed in the world. We helped build the best 5G networks in many cities around the world, including Berlin, Munich, Madrid, Zurich, Geneva, Amsterdam, Vienna, Barcelona and Seoul. Our network in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Madrid Europe is at the top of global network performance testing.

Ren also praised Apple for dominating the high-end sector, arguing that his network equipment is good for iPhone users and could shake Huawei’s opinion after two years of turmoil. did.

Many high-end device users in Europe are using the iPhone, and how these phones work on the European network really shows that we’re on track too. The fact that high-end users can get the most out of their iPhone 12 for European 5G networks is a testament to the quality of their networks. This helps balance opinions on Huawei in Europe.

Last year’s Zhangs comment had the logic that there were only two big players with an ecosystem, Apple and Google. There is no problem even if there is a third one. The top three companies are reasonable in any industry. Since then, Huawei has launched HarmonyOS more completely, providing an open source workaround for the possibility of not being able to create your own premium smartphone when the chipset store is exhausted. But the strategy itself puts the Huawei smartphone at the heart of the IoT Web, which seems to me very similar to Apple’s approach.

But it’s even more surprising that smartphone makers suddenly picked the iPhone as an example of why Huaweis 5G networks offer the best speeds in the class.

Huawei is all floating in the air, like the tattered plane we used last year’s business analogy. But for Huawei watchers, it may be a surprise. Huaweis’ financial figures haven’t expired in a few weeks, but this week’s report in China cites unaudited, unconfirmed and internal figures to suggest earnings. [for 2020] Profit increased 11.2% to $ 136.7 billion and profit increased 10.4% to $ 9.9 billion.

If so, that would be a surprising result given the increasing US squeeze on the business and the impact this has on the currently highly profitable smartphone business. Sales and profits in 2020 were higher than last year. Len told the media this week that he was more confident than I was about Huawei’s survival. That last point is clearly helped by Trump’s departure.

In the new world after Trump, Huawei is now re-discussing the scale of its global 5G presence. Huawei announced last week that it has worked on hundreds of 5G networks around the world. Huawei’s contractors are according to the results of 5G network experience tests in major cities around the world conducted by many third-party organizations around the world, including Seoul, Amsterdam, Madrid, Zurich, Hong Kong and Riyadh. It is ranked first in 5G. Network experience.

That sounds good news for all these iPhone 12 users.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos