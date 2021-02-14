Government responds to Healthtech’s growth as a result of massive data breach, Totvs





Welcome to this week’s summary of Brazilian technology. This is a selection of three major developments in Latin America’s largest economy for the week ending February 13, 2021. First, the key stories of the week are: The government reacts when a big new leak occurs, exposing millions of consumers. Next, we’ll move on to the latest results from local software giant Totvs and new data on Brazil’s fast-growing health tech sector.

In Brazil, there were two major data breaches in 2021.

Getty

Government responds to new leaks

Large-scale data breaches are becoming commonplace in Brazil, and the government is trying to deal with this situation. The latest major data breach, which has exposed more than 102 million consumers, was discovered in Brazil, and the recently established National Data Protection Agency began an investigation with federal police and other relevant parties. Did. The incident first reported by Brazilian news on Wednesday (10) website Neofeed was discovered by cybersecurity firm PSafe.

PSafe contacted a cybercriminal outside Brazil selling the leaked information on the Deep Web and claimed that the information was queried by customers of two major mobile operators, Claro and Vivo. PSafe said it could not find evidence that these two companies were affected by the leak, but confirmed that the leaked information was related to mobile phone contracts-President Jair Bolsonaro. Includes details of.

Both Claro and Vivo denied that the customer information was leaked, but were summoned by data protection authorities to cooperate with PSafe in the investigation. Cybersecurity companies have also discovered what has been described as Brazil’s largest data breach record in January.

The case ranges from taxpayer registration numbers and vehicle data to a complete assessment created by Mosaic, a geo-demographic classification system for households operated by Experian company Serasa, 223 million. It was involved in the disclosure of personal information of more than one consumer (including dead citizens).

Experian issued a statement on Monday (8) stating that “there is no positive or negative credit data illegally obtained from Serasa” or that the system has been compromised. Meanwhile, the company said it was conducting a “detailed forensic investigation” after the leak.

*** ***

Still at PSafe, cybersecurity companies today announced a merger with Brazilian artificial intelligence (AI) startup Cyber ​​Labs. The deal was supported by the Red Point event of a venture fund that is an investor of both companies. The amount of transactions closed in the second half of 2020 has not been announced.

The merger will create an AI and cybersecurity group of more than 150 engineers and researchers, with projected revenues of Rare 100 million (US $ 18 million) in 2021. Going forward, the Group’s strategy is to focus on AI-based enterprise products, especially PSafe. dfndr Enterprise is a solution that helps businesses deal with data breaches through 24-hour in-depth web monitoring and supports proactive predictive protection.

Totvs reported bright results for the fourth quarter of 2020

Getty

Positive results

There was reason for one of Brazil’s major players in the tech sector to be cheerful this week. Brazilian software company Totvs reported net income of R $ 96.1 million (US $ 17.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 19% from the same period in 2019, at 688,940. I reported that it was equivalent to 10,000 reals. Real (US $ 128.3 million).

With a customer base of around 40,000 across Brazil, the company has traditionally been a leader in the local small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market, with rivals such as Germany’s giant SAP attracting attention in recent years.

In 2016, the company drastically changed its business model, focusing on the software as a service (SaaS) model. Although the shift slowed growth over the next two years, SaaS now accounts for 65% of the company’s new businesses and subscriptions account for about 80% of the company’s technology business, so the company is now We are enjoying the results of the transition.

Totvs currently claims to have 50% of the market share in Brazil’s enterprise software space. However, Brazilian companies are expanding their offerings beyond the realm of enterprise resource planning systems to segments such as financial technology solutions and big data.

*** ***

Brazilian Health Tech received over US $ 52.3 million in investment in 2021

Getty

Busy start of the year for Healthtech

Brazil’s investment in the health tech segment is expected to reach US $ 200 million in more than 50 investment rounds in 2021, according to a new report released by open innovation company District.

This year began with a notable round in the area of ​​health-focused startups, with more than US $ 52.3 million invested through nine transactions announced so far this year. According to the report, this amount is already equivalent to 49.3% of the total investment in 2020, which the sector raised more than US $ 106 million.

To date, 2021 highlights have included investments in telemedicine company ViBe and mental health company Zenklub, raising $ 9.8 million and $ 8.4 million in Series A rounds, respectively. But the biggest round ever in this segment was announced this week by healthcare operator Alice.

Alice’s US $ 33.3 million round, announced Thursday (11), is said to be the largest Series B round ever raised by Brazilian Healthtech. The round was led by Thorn Tree Capital Partners, with participation from Kaszek Ventures, Canary and Maya Capital to support the company in seed rounds and series A rounds raised throughout 2020. New supporters such as Endeavor Catalyst are also the latest circular. To date, US $ 47.8 million has been invested in the company.

*** ***

Alice’s people-centric model, which combines telemedicine and face-to-face services, offers an alternative to traditional healthcare planning. It currently serves 1,100 customers (mainly women around the age of 30). In the June 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, the company has grown by about 51% per month since its launch. The startup aims to grow five times its customer base. In 2021.

Alice partners with hospitals and laboratories to refer customers as needed, in addition to telemedicine and nutrition services provided remotely by doctors, nurses and nutritionists via the app via text, audio or video. doing.

Alice proposes to provide continuous care based on data and metrics based on the customer’s health history stored in the app. Currently, the company only serves So Paulo, but plans to expand its presence to other cities in the medium term. In addition, Alice plans to enhance its unique health and wellness offering through partnerships. The company is currently partnering with the fitness app Freeletics and plans to expand its partner’s current portfolio in the coming months.

