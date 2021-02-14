New Black Ops Cold War patch introduces big league play changes





New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War updates are available, including league play restrictions, friendly fire tweaks, and zombie fixes.

Treyarch has introduced a new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Since the release of the first-person shooter last November, Black Ops Cold War has been successful with a very active Call of Duty fan base. The game has become more and more powerful and has maintained its position as the best-selling video game in the United States for three consecutive months. This follows a recent confirmation by publisher Activision Blizzard that the Call of Duty franchise generated over $ 3 billion last year alone. Black Ops Cold War was developed by Treyarch and published by Activision Blizzard.

The decision to combine Black Ops Cold War with War Zone was initially a fan excitement. However, the unification of the two titles was also astonishing, especially as concerns about the possibility of a pay-to-win approach continue to surface. New content continues to be added to the game to continue to appeal to viewers who are constantly eager for new weapons, maps and multiplayer possibilities. Many new features have been added to the game’s zombie mode. There is no doubt that this is a major factor in the ability of games to generate such high profits. The Season 1 update certainly does that, and we’re delighting players by adding new content to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

According to Treyarch, players can no longer use RC-XD in league play. Major changes have arrived to address the epidemic of friendly fire. After the second team is killed, the bounced damage redirects them to the perpetrator. It’s also worth noting that some changes have been made to the League Play UI to improve the accuracy of displaying the results. The patch also fixed some issues reported in Zombie Game Mode. Fixed an issue where players would teleport from the map when other players interacted with the village teleporter. Players will also be unable to stand on the craft table.

There are no signs that new content will soon be released. The free zombie update released in early February includes a new zombie map called Firebase Z. This update also includes Dead Ops Arcade Solo Advanced Start, a new game mode dedicated to zombies. The update will also continue the plot following “Die Maschine” and the DarkAether portal.

Despite some inconsistencies since its launch, Black Ops Cold War continues to appeal to veterans and new Call of Duty gamers alike. With a large amount of content, fans will continue to enjoy it for a long time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Waris has been released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S platforms.

