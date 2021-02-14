SciTech Awards: “The movie innovation train doesn’t stop,” says James Cameron





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the Science and Technology Awards on Saturday at a virtual ceremony commending 17 technologies representing 55 individuals, including three women.

The movie innovation train never stops. In his presentation, James Cameron said, “That progress is really crucial to the form of art. Technological advances are disrupting the creative process at a tremendous pace. Filmmaking should simply catch up. Not, it has the power to lead. He also paid tribute to this year’s winners, emphasized the activities of the Academy Software Foundation, and pointed out that the Academy’s first innovation summit is underway. ..

Welcomed by the Academy’s President David Rubin, members said during this unique year, “We will continue to make the magic of cinema a reality.” Host Nia DaCosta has begun her presentation, calling the Cytec community “a unique artist from behind the camera.” [that] Fellow dreamers and creators tell stories they’ve never seen, raise voices they’ve never heard, and empower viewers like never before.

Each recognized technology was described by its prestigious developer. These segments included behind-the-scenes clips of filmmaking such as Cameron’s Avatar, Jon Favreau’s Jungle Book, and the recent Planetary Apes Star Wars franchise film.

Filmmaking is still a male-dominated area, so the inclusion of three female winners, Pixar Animation Studios Haley Iben and Walt Disney Animation Studios Kelly Ward Hammel and Marian Simmons. Notable. In fact, since 1961, only 20 women have previously won science and technology awards.

At the ceremony, Kathleen Kennedy led a segment highlighting the achievements of women working in technical roles, including clips of women who previously won the SciTech Award. “Is there anything I need to do? Will there be more barriers to break? Need progress? Yes, of course. In the story of the female innovators who make the magic of the movie, their story is ready to disappear. No. There is no end. More than ever today, film storytelling is science. Film storytelling is technology, and women are helping to redefine film science and technology. “

Winners of today’s Technical Achievement Awards (Academy Certificates) included the developers of several hair simulation systems, which means how to control computer-animated hair using mathematics and physics. They included the aforementioned Iben and the Taz hair simulation system of Mark Meyer, John Anderson and Andrew Witkin for Pixar. It was developed to create long “previously unattainable” curls in Brave from Meridas.

The aforementioned Ward Hammel and Simmons, Areca McAdams, Toby Jones and Andy Milne received the Technical Achievement Award for their hair simulation system at Walt Disney Animation Studios. “I knew I needed to consider how to do my hair,” Ward Hammel said of the challenge. Creating Rapunzel’s VHF for Tangled facilitated system development. Simmons added that it will have an impact when artists and technology merge.

The Avatar Innovation Pair was also recognized for the Technical Achievement Award. Alejandro Arango, Gary Martinez and Robert DerryandGlenn Derry were honored for the head-mounted camera system developed for use in Avatar and adopted by Technoprops. When the team shared their memories of system development, Martinez said, “I don’t say’no’to Jim Cameron.” Ian Kerian and Deyan Monsirovic were also honored with the standard deviation head-mounted camera system used by Avatar.

The Technical Achievement Award was also awarded to Stephen Bowline. The Industrial Light + Magic Haircraft Dynamics System was originally developed for Warcraft feature films and was recently used by Aquaman to make underwater hair. NiallRyan, Christoph Sprengerand GillesDavietfor Wetas Synapse Hair Simulation System In movies such as Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book for Digital Characters and Digital Stunt Doubles.

Winners of the technical achievements included Sven Woop, Carsten Benthin, Attila T. fra, and Manfred Ernstand Ingo Wald of the Intel Embree Ray Tracing Library. Jens-Jorn StokholmandOleMoesmann for DPA lavalier microphones; ChrisCountrymanandOmer T. Inanfor CountrymanAssociates for lavalier microphones; Fredrik Limster, Bjrn Rydahland Mattias Lagergren, Ftrack Studio tracking software. Shotgun tracking systems Don Parker, Matt Doe, Isaac Ruben, Colin Wizards, Neil Brandt.

This award-winning group also included Masato Nakajima, Koichi Ueno, Junji Sakuta, and Junro Yonemitsu for the EIZO automatic calibration SDR monitor. Babak Beheshtiand Scott Robitille for the development of genlock synchronization and recording modules.

The Academy Plaques Scientific and Engineering Awards were presented to the Alexey Lukinandi Zotope team of the iZotopes RX audio processing system. Jeff Bloom, Guy McNally, Nick Rose John Ellwood and Jonathan Newland for VocALign and Revoice Pro sound editing software for Wordfit systems for automatic ADR synchronization. The COS-11 series of miniature araberia microphones is the Sanken Microphone Company.

Academy Plaques was awarded to Zvi Reznic, Meir Feder and Guy DormanandRon Yogev for Amimon wireless chipsets that found applications in digital video monitoring, and to Nicolas Verheem and Greg Smoklerand Ilya Issenin for Teradek Bolt wireless video transmission systems for onset remote monitoring. I did.

This was the first SciTech presentation in two years, as the presentation, which was usually held in February when the Academy revised the 2020 Award Season Schedule, was scheduled for June 20, 2020. After that, it was canceled due to a pandemic.

