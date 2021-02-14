Launch of Apex Legends Season 8 suffering from lag and connectivity issues





Apex Legend is currently suffering from severe lag and connectivity issues, with notable community members labeling the game as a joke.

Apex Legend is a fairly beloved free battle royale, but struggles to overcome the problems of lag these days. Respawn’s beloved shooter has been criticized by the player base for many issues that prevent the game from being enjoyed remotely, but fixes are coming soon.

Apex Legend was launched in 2019 following the zeitgeist of games such as Fortnite and PUBG. Players responded well to it as a fresh new take in the genre that quickly filled with relatively non-stimulating cash grabs. The title of the free play was a spin-off of Respawn’s Titanfall series, but over the past few years it has become largely independent, based on its own folklore and mythology. Unlike Titanfall itself, the game is admired because the gameplay is fluid, fun and easy to understand. The battle royale title also includes unique heroes with a variety of special abilities to assist in combat. This is the success of several other titles. Although games like Warzone have grown in popularity since then, Apex Legends still retains its place.

That said, loyal fans are beginning to lose patience with the game (viaDexerto). The new season of Apex Legend has encountered many new issues, including error codes and endless loading screens. Players also noticed a severe delay and flew back through walls and rubber bands during the battle. Apex Legends player SoaR Daltoosh labeled the issue as “fu–ing joke” in a tweet. Others like TSM-Albralelie posted a video showing the confusion caused by connectivity issues,

Apex server is a joke. Literally the worst experience to play. It needs to be fixed as soon as possible.Actually unacceptable they haven’t done anything yet

— SoaR Daltoosh (@daltoosh) February 13, 2021

Some players say they haven’t played much of the game since the beginning of the season because they can’t tolerate connectivity issues. Respawn is investigating the issue on Trello and has confirmed that some fixes will be made relatively soon. Currently, there is no ETA for fixing or patching these obvious issues.

It won’t take long to fix these issues. Division 2 also had some serious issues with the new PS5 patch, but Ubisoft is already working on a fix. Given the size of these teams and the resources at their disposal, we hope that it won’t take long to apply such a serious patch. After all, Respawn doesn’t want to lose the Apex Legends player base. Still, it doesn’t look good if something like this, even temporarily, can confuse such a great game to such a serious degree.

