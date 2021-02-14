Leaked Rocket Lake Review Tips that AMD has nothing to worry about





Intel’s 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processor isn’t on the market yet, but chip engineering and certification samples are clearly on the black market. The Romanian press Lab501 and the Chinese YouTuber have released early reviews of the Core i7-11700K and Core i9-11900K, respectively. These are not retail samples, so be careful when approaching results.

For now, Rocket Lake-S shouldn’t need a referral. Future chips are still on Intel’s 14nm process node, but with the new Cypress Cove core, Intel claims to increase IPC by up to 19%. AMD’s Ryzen 5000 (codename Vermeer) chip has accused Intel of being the best game processor on the market, and the Blue Team is keen to regain its title. In terms of graphics, the Rocket Lake-S features Intel’s 12th Generation XeLP Graphics with a maximum configuration of up to 32 Execution Units (EU).

The Core i7-11700K and Core i9-11900K are reportedly 8-core 16-thread processors with 125W TDP. Intel typically differentiates the Core i7 and i9 lineup by adding cores (or threads) to the i9 series, but given Rocket Lake’s hard cap of 8 cores, a family of two clock rates. Seems to be the only difference.

The Core i7-11700K is rumored to have a 3.6 GHz base clock, a 5 GHz boost clock, and a 4.6 GHz all-core boost clock. The flagship part, the Core i9-11900K, seems to have a 3.5 GHz base clock, a 5.3 GHz boost clock, and a 4.8 GHz all-core boost clock.

Intel Core i7-11700K Benchmark Processor3DsStudio Max 2020 * Blender * DaVinci Resolve 15 * HandBrake 1.2.2 * WinRAR 5.917-Zip 19Cinebench R20POV-Ray 3.7PCMark 10Power Consumption * Ryzen 7 5800X8595751334732,58894,7656.0355.4228,325224Core i7-11700K 07276 , 6154,05057,927286

* The lower the better.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X dominated the Core i7-11700K in terms of application performance. In some benchmarks, the margin was less than 10%, but in other benchmarks such as WinRAR and 7-Zip, the Ryzen 7 5800X achieved up to 16.1% and 23.3% better performance.

The power consumption of the Core i7-11700K was also outstanding, which was not a good method. With the load caused by Prime95, the Core i7-11700K consumed up to 286W. Unfortunately, Lab501 didn’t include the Core i7-10700K to keep track of power consumption between generations. However, the Core i7-11700K draws up to 27.7% more power than the Ryzen 7 5800X. Therefore, the Core i7-11700K was not only slower than the Ryzen 7 5800X, but also consumed a lot of power.

ProcessorAverage4KWQHDFHDRyzen 7 5800X132.7689.20136.80163.15Core i7-11700K131.2789.80133.90161.15

According to Lab501 results, the Ryzen 7 5800X was up to 1.1% faster than the Core i7-11700K on average. Seen individually, the Ryzen 7 5800X is slightly better than the Core i7-11700K in WQHD and FHD, with a difference of 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Obviously, the game is important to Intel, but the Core i7-11700K couldn’t help the chipmaker regain the lost ground. However, in such a slim performance delta, pricing can determine the winner. Rocket Lake pricing is still unknown.

Intel Core i9-11900K Benchmark ProcessorPCMark10BlenderX264 FHD BenchmarkV-RayCinebench R15CPU-Z Single ThreadCPU-Z Multi ThreadCore i9-11900K14,536142.0672.817,1812,526719.67035.5Ryzen 7 5800X14,062164.4964.216,3172,354657.06366.0

The Core i9-11900K, on ​​the other hand, had no problems surpassing the Ryzen 75800X in application workloads. Intel chips performed 3% to 13% better than the Ryzen 7 5800X.

ProcessorWolfenstein: YoungbloodTotal War: Three KingdomsPlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Cyberpunk 2077 Hitman 3League of Legends Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ryzen 7 5800X366117215113156473123Core i9-11900K353117215110158361122

Even the Core i9-11900K seems to have had a hard time defeating the Ryzen 7 5800X in the game. Of the seven titles, four Ryzen 75800X outperformed the Core i9-11900K. Both chips were tied together in two games, and the Core i9-11900K was able to beat the Ryzen 7 5800X in Hitman 3.

From what we’ve seen so far, the Core i7-11700K is unmatched by the Ryzen 75800X in both application and gaming workloads. Intel has redeemed the Core i9-11900K for better application performance than the Ryzen 7 5800X.

It seems that the games that Intel is good at are still on the side of the Ryzen 7 5800X. Of course, we can’t make a decision until we get the right reviews.

It’s hard to find a Zen3 chip these days, but if you have the Ryzen 75800X in stock, it sells for $ 449. Rocket Lake prices cannot be confirmed until the processor is officially announced. However, if the list of spare retailers is accurate even remotely, the Core i7-11700K and Core i9-11900K can end up with official prices in the $ 450 and $ 600 range, respectively.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos