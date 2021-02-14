Advances in AI depend on the amount of data used.





The data science community has witnessed the beginning of an information epidemic in which more data becomes liabilities rather than assets. We were continually moving towards cutting-edge AI models that consume large amounts of data and are computationally expensive. And it will have some harmful and perhaps counterintuitive side effects (go to them soon).

To avoid serious downsides, the data science community needs to start working with some voluntary constraints, specifically more restricted data and computing resources.

Minimal data practices enable several AI-driven industries, including cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is my own focus, more efficient, accessible, independent and destructive.

When data becomes a curse rather than a blessing

Before we move on, let’s talk about the problem of relying on AI algorithms that consume more and more data. Simply put, AI-powered models are trained without being explicitly programmed through a process of trial and error that relies on the accumulated slate of the sample. The more data points that appear indistinguishable to the naked eye, the more accurate and robust AI-powered models need to be obtained in theory.

Industries like cybersecurity, once optimistic about the ability to leverage unprecedented amounts of data following enterprise digital transformation for higher accuracy and lower false positive rates, are now facing a whole new set of challenges. Facing

1. AI has a computing addiction. New advances in experimental AI research that frequently require formidable datasets supported by the right computing infrastructure are the economic and environmental costs of higher computing needs, not to mention the economic and environmental costs of computing and memory. There is growing concern that constraints can prevent them.

This data-intensive approach can reach some more AI milestones, but it’s easy to see that it slows down over time. The data science community tends to aim for cutting-edge models that reduce the amount of computation and keep data in a particular domain (such as the NLP domain and its major large-scale language models) and should serve as a warning sign. is. OpenAI analysis suggests that the data science community is more efficient at achieving goals that have already been achieved, but reaching new dramatic AI achievements requires multi-digit calculations. Indicates that there is. MIT researchers estimated that a three-year algorithmic improvement would represent a ten-fold increase in computing power. In addition, multiple trainings and tunings are typically required to create a suitable AI model that can withstand conceptual drift over time and overcome specification shortfalls. This means even more computing resources.

If pushing the limits of AI means consuming more specialized resources at more cost, yes, yes, top tech giants continue to pay the price to stay ahead. However, most academic institutions will find it difficult to participate in this high risk competition. These institutions will probably adopt resource-efficient technologies or peruse adjacent research areas. Significant computational barriers can have an unreasonable cooling effect on academic researchers themselves. Academic researchers may choose to self-restrain or refrain from making innovative advances in AI.

2. Big data can mean more spurious noise. Assuming that the purpose and architecture of an AI model is properly defined and designed, and that sufficient relevant data is collected, curated, and properly prepared, there is no guarantee that the model will produce useful and practical results. As additional data points are consumed during the training process, the model identifies misleading spurious correlations between different variables. Although these variables may be associated in a statistically significant way, they are not causal and do not serve as useful indicators for predictive purposes.

This is seen in the field of cyber security. I feel that the industry is forced to consider as many features as possible in the hope of producing better detection and detection mechanisms, security baselines, and authentication processes, but spurious correlations , Really important.

3. There was still only linear progress. The fact that models that consume large amounts of data work very well under certain circumstances by mimicking human-generated content or going beyond human detection and recognition capabilities is a misconception. May lead to. For example, some of the current efforts in application AI research are linearly extending existing AI-based capabilities, rather than making real breakthroughs in how organizations protect systems and networks. It can prevent data practitioners from noticing that it is just that.

Unsupervised deep learning models supplied in large datasets have produced remarkable results over the years, especially through transfer learning and generative hostile networks (GANs). But even in the light of advances in neurosymbolic AI research, AI-powered models show human-like intuition, imagination, top-down reasoning, or basically broad and effective artificial intelligence (AGI). Is far from. Various issues such as various, unscripted, evolving security tasks in the face of dynamic and sophisticated enemies.

4. Privacy concerns are growing. Last but not least, collecting, storing, and using large amounts of data (including user-generated data) that is particularly useful for cybersecurity applications raises a large amount of privacy, legal, and regulatory concerns and considerations. To do. The argument that cybersecurity-related data points do not have or configure personally identifiable information (PII) has been extended by the legal definition PII due to the strong binding force between personal IDs and digital attributes. It has recently been argued because it now includes, for example, IP addresses. ..

How did you learn to stop worrying and enjoy the lack of data?

To overcome these challenges, first and foremost, in my area of ​​cybersecurity, I need to meet expectations.

The unexpected emergence of Covid-19 is the invisible, perhaps unpredictable situations and edge cases of AI models (such as the global transition to remote work), especially in cyberspace where many datasets are naturally anomalous. It emphasizes the difficulty of adapting effectively to. It is characterized by a large variance. The pandemic only clearly and accurately represented the purpose of the model and emphasized the importance of properly preparing training data. These tasks are usually as important and labor-intensive as accumulating additional samples or selecting and refining a model architecture.

Nowadays, the cybersecurity industry needs to go through yet another readjustment phase in that it cannot cope with the data overdose and information demics that have plagued the cyber domain. The following approach serves as a guide to accelerate this readjustment process and is useful not only in cybersecurity but also in other areas of AI.

The effectiveness of the algorithm as a top priority. Given Moore’s Law, which is stagnant, companies and AI researchers are working to increase the effectiveness of their algorithms by testing innovative methods and technologies. Some of them are still in the early stages of deployment. These approaches are currently only applicable to specific tasks, ranging from applying switch transformers to improving learning methods for small shots, one shots, and less than one shots.

Human enhancement-the first approach. By limiting AI models to just enhancing the workflow of security professionals and allowing humans and artificial intelligence to work together, these models are very narrow and clear with essentially less training data required. Applicable to security applications defined in. These AI guardrails can be manifested in terms of human intervention or by incorporating rule-based algorithms that hard-code human judgment. It’s no coincidence that more and more security vendors prefer to offer AI-driven solutions that only enhance human-in-the-loop, rather than replacing human judgment all at once.

Regulators are also looking for human accountability, surveillance, and fail-safe mechanisms, especially for automated and complex black-box processes, so this approach can also be viewed favorably. Some vendors are trying to find a waypoint by introducing active learning or reinforcement learning methodologies that leverage human input and expertise to enrich the underlined model itself. In parallel, researchers are working to strengthen and improve human-machine interactions by teaching AI models when to postpone decisions to human experts.

Take advantage of hardware improvements. It is not yet clear whether dedicated, highly optimized chip architectures and processors, and new programming technologies and frameworks, or even completely different computerized systems, can meet the ever-increasing demand for AI computing. Part of these new technology foundations that tightly bind and tune specialized hardware and software customized for AI applications enables unimaginable amounts of parallel computing, matrix multiplication, and graphing more than ever before. You can do it.

In addition, dedicated cloud instances for AI computing, federation learning schemes, and frontier technologies (neuromorphic chips, quantum computing, etc.) could also play a key role in this effort. In any case, these advances alone will not reduce the need for algorithm optimization, which can outweigh the benefits of hardware efficiency. Still, the ongoing semiconductor battle for AI dominance has not yet produced a clear winner, so they could prove important.

Benefits of data discipline

Until now, the general wisdom in data science has generally been that the more data you have, the better. But now we are beginning to realize that the shortcomings of data-intensive AI models can outweigh the obvious benefits over time.

Enterprises, cybersecurity vendors, and other data practitioners have multiple incentives to gain greater control over how data is collected, stored, and consumed. As explained here, one incentive to keep in mind is the ability to improve the accuracy and sensitivity of AI models while reducing privacy concerns. Organizations that rely on data shortages rather than data abundance and use this approach of self-restraint are better equipped to drive more practical and cost-effective AI-driven innovation over the long term. It may be.

Eyal Balicer is Citi’s Senior Vice President of Global Cyber ​​Partnerships and Product Innovation.

