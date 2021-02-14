Fortnite releases flash skin set





Earlier this week, Epic Games revealed that a new skin associated with DC’s Speedster The Flash will soon be available on Fortnite. Some people already have access to the new character skins for a few days, but at this point all players are able to purchase Flash in the in-game store.

Epic used its official Fortnite Twitter account to let players know that the iconic superhero could get caught at this point if they hadn’t got the flash yet earlier this week. The arrival of Flash at Fortnite not only came with the iconic red suit worn by Barry Allen, but also added a few more items. This slate includes a Speed ​​Force lightning pickaxe, a new Speed ​​Force back bling, and a “quick bite” emote to watch the character eat a light meal.

The fastest man arrives on the island 🏃

Get your flash outfits and the rest of the set in the shop now! pic.twitter.com/uxuaGkg2Mk

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 14, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Epic made Flash accessible to some players earlier this week, assuming it could complete certain events. The Flash Cup is a new duo tournament that started on February 10th, allowing two players to participate in up to 10 games in three hours. The team with the highest score in each region will be able to win the flash and associated back bling before the official release tonight.

If you want to get your own Flash on Fortnite, it should be available for all games on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. Conversely, if you want to shop and get more skins, a new series related to Disney’s Tron: Legacy is also available for the foreseeable future.







