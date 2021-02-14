Location of Destiny 2-Xur (February 12-16, 2021)





Every Destiny 2 player knows that Friday is the day Xur will relocate and offer different items each time. He doesn’t have his icon on the map, so to keep track of him, I’ve introduced his location and item list this week.

Where is Xur?

Xur is in the tower’s hangar, playing on metal stairs.

Xur’s Exotic Item List – February 12 Hard Light – Auto Rifle (29 Legendary Shards) An auto rifle with a bounce round that increases damage with each bounce. It’s not a broken weapon, but it’s a solid choice for beginners and veterans alike. Young Akhamara’s Spine – Hunter Gauntlets (23 Legendary Shards) Mainly focused on proximity grenade builds. This is an armor that can regenerate grenade energy while dealing ability damage. Dunemarchers – Titan Leg Armor (23 Legendary Shards) WARNING: Dunemarchers’ Perk seems to have bugged out since the start of the chosen season, so it’s a good idea to skip it now. With that in mind, exotic itself is a very popular option for Titans, speeding up sprints and collecting fees while doing so. Must have if you like play run’n punch style. Felwinter’s Helm – Warlock Helmet (23 Legendary Shards) Great for proximity warlocks. Defeating an enemy with a melee action (if charged) will explode energy, generate debuffs, and weaken enemies captured at that radius.

Other notable items:

Exotic Cryptography Exotic Engram

Xur now offers nothing spectacular, except for hardlights, which is a very good option for those who don’t have a reliable auto rifle. Dunemarchers are great too, but it’s a good idea to skip them due to malfunctions or bad rolls.

Remember that the Season of the Chosen currently lives in Destiny 2.

-Updated on this article: February 13, 2021

