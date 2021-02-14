Researchers at Google and Stanford have analyzed over a billion malicious emails to find out why and why Gmail users are most targeted / the world of digital information.





Experts from Google and Stanford have investigated how users are attached in different ways. They analyzed more than 1.2 billion suspicious emails that could be malware. They found that 2FA wasn’t a major factor in spreading malware. If many people receive spam emails every day and unintentionally click or open such links, they often have suspicious links attached to them. Some people accidentally open third-party links. Whenever data is leaked, it is in the red zone. If the person is an elderly user and people using both desktop and mobile devices are also at high risk of being attacked.

Researchers check for such emails that were automatically blocked by Gmail because they were spam emails for five months. To maintain the privacy of our users, our team of researchers focuses on the entire data, not on personal data. Google conducted this investigation to prevent users from being attacked by scammers, as it could not only lose your data, but also damage your company’s reputation.

Researchers checked phishing and malware emails in 7 days as a function of demographic location, security reasons, and device access. If your Gmail account was previously attacked, other types of security incidents occurred. If data is leaked from an account due to a third-party breach, the data can be stolen again or such account can be a victim.

The survey was conducted when users received a record number of malware emails, especially in a pandemic situation where people worked at home for nearly a year. The pandemic situation reportedly increased phishing attacks by 14% in the United States. In addition, research has concluded that the first person to leak data was targeted multiple times over five times. The attacker also accesses the age and country of the user’s access to see if the user’s demographic information can be easily obtained. The report further stated that the data breach portrays users for permanent damage due to lack of treatment.

Researchers also said that demographic locations are also a major target for malicious email. Currently, the United States is at the top of the list of users most targeted. Overall, 16 countries have been identified as high-risk countries other than the United States. However, researchers have also found that despite the high volume of malicious email in the United States, some countries in Europe and Africa are receiving more vulnerable email.

Age is also a factor in the attack. Another big factor is old users. Attackers may find that their online footprint is large, so users are more likely to be targeted if they use their email address for extended periods of time. People who use Gmail from mobile only or desktop only are on the safer side. According to the report, the amount of user activity is also important, and two-factor authentication doesn’t make a big difference.

Top 10 countries by malware volume: Read below: According to a survey, 8 out of 10 consumers don’t want to download apps and complete transactions

