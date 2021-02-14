Survey: Technology companies expect demand for business intelligence to increase by 41%





Cranberry, NJ – Changes in the technology environment in 2020 are driving revenue growth, adoption of business intelligence in 2021, and data-driven decision making, the report claims.

The report “Software Development and Analysis 2021 Trends” is the second annual survey by Reveal, the embedded analysis platform of software maker Infragistics.

Reveal surveyed 124 software developers and IT leaders in the two months beginning November 2020. This study explored the health of the software industry, new trends in technology adoption, and the growing role of data analytics in driving business intelligence.

In particular, software companies tackled the challenge in 2020 as an opportunity to explore new technologies, invest in digital transformation, and redefine what the market offers. For example, 38% (38%) of respondents saw an increase in revenue. And more than one-third of them saw a 30% or more increase in revenue.

However, many have taken the opportunity, but by 2020 50% reported that they would have to do it with less effort. Of these, 23% confirmed the cancellation or postponement of the project, and some respondents indicated a loss of funding (14%) and a reduction in staff (14%).

Other highlights from the study are:

Business intelligence is becoming a mainstream product. More than one-third (39%) of respondents said they increased their investment in data analytics tools and technologies, and 41% said their customer demands for access to data and analytics increased. Enterprises aim to achieve continuous intelligence using embedded analytics. Data-driven decision making. Built-in analytics is already in use by one-third of respondents. Respondents cited the ability to gain a competitive advantage (33%) as the primary motivation for incorporating analytics, with 23% choosing data-driven decision making as their primary motivation. Developers plan to implement more than twice as much machine learning as last year’s survey. 16% of respondents have indicated plans to implement machine learning in the near future, well above the 6% of respondents who are currently incorporating it. Respondents also indicated plans to incorporate predictive analysis (14%), edge analysis (10%), and these advanced technologies. Natural learning (7%). About one-fifth (18%) of tech companies plan to enter new markets as part of their 2021 growth strategy. Almost a quarter (22%) of respondents reported expecting to work on a new project. 17% plan to hire new applications / technologies and 11% anticipate hiring additional staff.

2020 was a difficult year for many companies, including the shift to telecommuting, blockades, and budget freezes, but the pandemic resulted in rapid software innovation and accelerated digital transformation. Said Jason Beres, SVP of Development Tools at Infragistics. .. This will allow many tech companies to thrive in 2020, and 2021 is expected to get even better as the need for new applications surges.

Casey McGuigan, Product Manager at Reveal, said significant advances have been made not only in the way data is collected, but also in the software used to analyze the data. And these advances examine the growth trend towards continuous intelligence to gain insights that shape ways to solve future business problems.

Click here to download the Reveal 2021 Survey Report.

