How to play rock and road in Apex Legend





Respawn is celebrating the anniversary of Apex Legends. Locked and Loaded game mode hijacking is available for a limited time and rocks the game. This mode is part of the Anniversary Collection event, where players can dive into rock and road until February 23, when the party ends.

In the new mode, players are allowed to load out on drop and all white attachments except the site are removed from the loot pool. The result is an avalanche of gear above blue, making the early skirmishes of the game feel like the last ring of the game.

How to play locked and loaded

Jumping into a new mode is an easy task. Locked and Loaded is a takeover, not a limited time mode, so all casual matches will be played under the new ruleset during the Anniversary Collection event ending February 23rd. However, the ranked games will not change.

With Locked and Loaded, all legends get the same loadout when they touch the ground. Includes Mozambique, White Evo Shield, Two Shield Cell and Syringe, White Shotgun Bolt and Backpack, and the x1 HCOG site, which is the minimum essential to participate in the battle. Weapons stimulate hotdrops because every player has at least one weapon and shield.

But that’s not the only novelty that Locked and Loaded brings. All drops in the arena are above blue rarity (except for sight and healing items), as players already have white level equipment. This keeps your loot pool tidy and makes it easier to find better equipment, from shields to attachments.

Despite the changes, the core locking and loading mechanics are similar to the basic game mode. The loot pool change allows the squad to make it a duke early in the match, making it available to aggressive players.

Donkey’s Black Market Boutique is a handy tool for sieving all loot in the area, and an improved loot pool provides a quick and easy way for teams to gear up and move. Offers. Since the squad already has a high level of equipment, its usefulness diminishes throughout the match, but it can still be useful in the right circumstances.

Locked and Loaded will be available until the end of the February 23rd Anniversary Collection event.

