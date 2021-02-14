GTA6 trailer that may have been teased by rock star job listings





Rockstar may be preparing to enhance marketing on GTA6 or GTAV’s next-generation ports, as developers are hiring someone to capture gameplay footage.

Job listings for the new Rockstar seem to suggest that the company is preparing to announce GTA 6. Many fans hope that the long-awaited GTA 5 follow-up is imminent after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. It seems that it can happen soon.

It’s been over seven years since GTA 5 was released on the Xbox 360 and PS3. It may seem like a long time, but the game has been fresh so far. Following a wealth of content updates, PC and Xbox One / PS4 porting, and all sorts of new innovations to the game’s popular online mode, some wonder if Rockstar wants to move away from GTA 5. There are many. Do developers spend huge amounts of money on new games when the last game still has enough life left? Still, given the number of fans eagerly awaiting the title, the GTA 6 could far outweigh its predecessor’s interests.

That said, Rockstar has hired someone (via DualShockers) as a “cinematic gameplay capture artist.” This position is basically someone who captures all the footage seen on the trailer and makes it as cinematic as possible. Given that Rockstar has the knack for creating trailers, this is basically an in-game cinematographer and director. This allows the studio to use gameplay footage only on the trailer, rather than creating CG trailers or using conceptual footage. In other words, what the studio shows in marketing is pretty close to the final product.

The fact that Rockstar is adopting this role could mean that the studio is starting to strengthen marketing for something. This may be GTA 6 or it may be a new video of a GTA 5 port. It will feature new exclusive content for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. In any case, rock stars seem to be preparing to introduce something in the coming weeks or months, which is exciting in itself.

It’s unclear what will happen to this project, so fans shouldn’t get too excited about GTA6 right away. If this is GTA6, it may rest or confirm some rumors, such as including a female protagonist. Given how Rockstar works, this is just a teaser, and the game may not actually be released in the next year or two. After all, studios have the unfortunate habit of delaying games after publishing them.

