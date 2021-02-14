Google Maps screen flashes, annoying CarPlay with no corrections in visibility





But on the other hand, that doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is working as expected, and the living proof in this regard is the glitch that plagues Apple’s unique in-car experience, CarPlay.

Some people continue to use Apple Maps while running CarPlay, but for both iPhone and car, Google Maps is also a good choice for so many Apple users.

However, some people have encountered a bug that causes the screen to flash on Google Maps in CarPlay. The bad news is that no fixes are currently being made.

A video published on reddit by user matrix6977 shows that the bug is actually working. It goes without saying that this is not only frustrating but also dangerous. As you can see, the flash is especially noticeable when using dark mode. Therefore, if you are driving at night, the screen flash can be terribly annoying.

It’s not clear at this point who will be responsible, but it’s quite possible that it was due to a recent iOS update. In theory, this time it’s not the app itself, as Google Maps hasn’t received any updates since December 1st and the bug has just been discovered.

Meanwhile, Apple released iOS 14.4 a few weeks ago, and iOS 14.5 is already available as a beta build for testers. According to users, both come with this bug, so in most cases it’s up to Apple to fix everything and make sure everything is running correctly in CarPlay’s Google Maps.

At this time, other navigation apps don’t seem to be experiencing this issue, so if you can’t use the app due to this screen flash bug, you may decide to temporarily switch to Apple Maps or Waze. I recommend it.

