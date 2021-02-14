iPhone 13 What Apple Needs to Defeat Samsung Galaxy S21





The new Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra are incredibly impressive, from dynamic AMOLED displays and powerful zoom to more sophisticated designs. In fact, Samsung’s new flagship is in some ways better than the iPhone 12.

Our attention is directed to the iPhone 13 as it’s too late for Apple to do anything about the iPhone 12 stack. It is expected to be available in September this year. There are already some rumors about its specs and design, some of which are exactly what Apple needs to dominate our best phone list.

Some may sell the iPhone 13 just by running iOS, but others will scrutinize the hardware and specs to see how iOS and the Galaxy S21 match. Here are some important areas where iPhone 13 needs to be improved and what you need to do to make it successful:

120Hz display for iPhone 13 (finally)

(Image credit: Future)

It’s hard to explain how it feels to someone who hasn’t tried a 120Hz display, but it makes scrolling menus, social media feeds, and web pages much smoother. Both the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra have a dynamic 120Hz display. That is, the refresh rate dials down based on the screen content.

The S21 ranges from 48Hz to 120Hz, and the S21 Ultra ranges from 10Hz to 120Hz. Meanwhile, all four iPhone 12s remain stuck at 60Hz.

(Image credit: Future)

Fortunately, the iPhone 13 is rumored to have a 120Hz display that leverages the same type of LTPO technology that makes the screen of the Galaxy S21 series dynamic. Apple already offers a 120Hz panel on the iPad Pro, but it doesn’t dynamically adjust the refresh rate.

Small notch

(Image credit: Future)

Apple’s iPhone display had a major weakness in the amount of space consumed by the notch, including the selfie camera and Face ID sensor. While the S21 series uses a less sophisticated under-display fingerprint sensor, Samsung can keep all displays available except for a small central punch hole for the front camera.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple will not give up Face ID. However, you need to provide face recognition while keeping it out of the way of the notch. Fortunately, thanks to the infrared projector / sensor combination, there is a leak indicating that the iPhone 13 is shrinking the notch.

Under display Touch ID

(Image credit: Redmond Pie)

Despite high expectations for the Covid-19 vaccine, people will continue to use masks in public for the foreseeable future. That’s why the in-screen fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 13 is so important. Face ID on the iPhone does not recognize the person wearing the mask.

We hope this will happen thanks to the predictions from analysts, and more specifically, the 4th generation iPad Air, which has a Touch ID sensor built into the power button. As long as we trust the experts, the iPad Air proves that Apple still sees fingerprint scanners in its modern mobile device lineup.

The under-display sensor is the easiest option for users and matches the army of Android phones that already have this feature. For example, the Galaxy S21 series has 1.7 times more sensors than its predecessor, making it easy to unlock your smartphone.

Larger zoom camera for iPhone 13 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 100x “space zoom” telephoto camera can produce some great images. By comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s digital zoom up to 12x looks anemic. Looking at purely optical magnification, the S21 Ultra’s 10x zoom crushes the 12 ProMax’s 2.5x zoom.

The regular Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are capable of 30x digital zoom and 3x hybrid optical zoom.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the challenges the iPhone 13 faces to overcome this is that the Galaxy S21 uses a periscope lens for its 10x optical zoom camera. This is a mechanism that increases the magnification while minimizing the lens size. Apple has no plans to introduce a periscope camera up to the iPhone 14, and will push it back until 2022. The results probably don’t match as much as you want to introduce a new high-power lens to the iPhone 13. Even if Apple upgrades its telephoto camera, Samsung does.

Faster 5G speed

(Image credit: Future)

High-speed 5G will become increasingly important in the coming years. Today, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the fastest phone that can reach download speeds of 3Gbps, at least under perfectly ideal conditions. This is bad news for Apple.

Even in everyday use, the Galaxy S21 Ultra outperforms the iPhone 12 at 5G speeds, using both AT & T’s network and T-Mobile’s network. And that all comes down to the modem.

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 12 was sold in large numbers at 5G speeds, so you won’t lose the competition with Samsung’s latest phones. Fortunately for Apple, it’s possible to use the same X605G modem as Qualcomm in the S21 series. With some unique tweaks, regaining the 5G speed crown is within Apple’s understanding and can benefit from the better power efficiency of the X60, which means longer battery life.

Longer battery life

Despite having a much smaller battery than a typical Android phone, the iPhone still offers some of the best battery life on the market. However, due to the combination of high capacity battery and new efficient display design, the S21 Ultra outperformed the iPhone 12 Pro Max in battery life testing of the Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy S21 has better battery life than the regular iPhone 12. However, Samsung’s adaptive display mode has a negative impact on durability, so 60Hz mode gives the best results.

(Image credit: Future)

There are several routes Apple can take to improve this. The size of the iPhone 13 battery may increase. Similarly, you can rely on more efficient components such as the adaptive refresh rate of the rumored LTPO display and the reduced power consumption of the new 5G modem.

