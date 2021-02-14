The PlayStation blog highlights the developers’ most anticipated games





Sony shares a list of PlayStation games that various developers are looking forward to, including titles released after 2021.

With the availability of PlayStation 5, fans are paying close attention to the upcoming game lineup of consoles and making purchases that are worth the cost. Many third-party releases are expected on the PlayStation platform. There will also be exclusive first-party releases such as God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. Not only players but also game developers are looking forward to the future lineup of PlayStation. Sony shared the answers from several interviews about what PlayStation game developers are looking forward to.

Two games received the most responses from Sony. The first is Deathloop from Arkane Studios. Developers such as Fall Guys’ Mediatonic, Sackboy: A Big Adventure’s Sumo Digital, and Streets of Rage 4’s DotEmu have described “well-tuned artistic direction and fast-paced action,” Arkane’s Dishonored franchise quality, and “funky.” 60’s / 70’s tone. “

The second game that received the most response was Sony’s own Horizo, selected by developers working on games such as Marvel’s Avengers, Nioh 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. This is nForbidden West. The sequel has “incredible graphics” and is described as having the potential to continue with “beautiful new IP” and truly push the PS5’s capabilities. There’s clearly a lot of hype in the Horizon Forbidden West, but most developers don’t specifically explain why.

Behind these two games, both Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and God of War: Ragnarok have a fair amount of support. Developers of Housmarque, Guerilla, Naughty Dog, and San Diego Studio support the former, while developers of Young Horses, Insomniac, and PlayStation Studios comment on the latter. Old Insomniac games are often mentioned, such as the Jak and Daxter trilogy and previous Ratchet & Crank titles. For the God of War, many expect a continuous story of Kratos and his son, and visuals are an important point in both games.

That’s not the only list. Spelunky2 developer Derek Yu points to Resident Evil Village as the title of his favorite horror series. Capcom coach Hideaki Itsuno is looking at Gran Turismo 7, which is excited about “the true power of next-generation games.” Ryan Peyton, director of Marvel’s Iron Man VR, wants Eldenling and is certainly not alone in it. Kena: Both Bridge of Spirits and Little Devil Inside are also supported.

PlayStation seems to have a lot of games to look forward to in 2021, whether it’s a PS5-only game or a multi-platform title. Game developers seem to be as excited about the possibilities of next-generation games as anyone else.

