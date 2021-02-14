Watch the Oscar Science and Technology Awards Ceremony-Awards daily





Technical Achievement Award (Academy Award)

We asked Masato Nakajima, Koichi Ueno, Junji Sakuta, and Junro Yonemitsu to develop an EIZO automatic calibration SDR monitor with a built-in sensor, a digital uniformity equalizer, and the attached SDK.

EIZO’s auto-calibration SDR monitors increase artist confidence in the accuracy of image reproduction throughout the facility and reduce disruptions in the production process and workflow. They have become essential to many major film animation and effects facilities.

Thanks to Alejandro Arango, Gary Martinez, Robert Derry, and Glenn Derry for the system design, ergonomics, engineering, and workflow integration of the widely adopted Technoprops head-mounted camera system.

The modular and proven construction of the Technoprops head-mounted camera system enhances actor comfort while supporting consistent face alignment while enabling rapid reconstruction and minimal downtime. This system enables reproducible, accurate and unobstructed capture of the actor’s facial movements.

Babak Beheshti and Scott Robitille for the development of a compact, stand-alone, phase-accurate genlock synchronization and recording module, and Ian Kelly and Dejan Momcilovic for the technical direction and workflow integration of the standard deviation head-mounted camera system. ..

The standard deviation head-mounted camera system provides a robust way to accurately synchronize your camera with your home clock. Combined with a practical innovation in ease of use, multiple head-mounted camera systems can be used for high-volume captures, which is used in many filmmaking.

Core development of Intel Embree Ray Tracing Library to Sven Woop and Carsten Benthin, movie function development to Attila T. fra, early research and technical direction to Manfred Ernstand Ingo Wald.

For the past decade, the Intel Embree Ray Tracing Library has been a high-performance, industry-leading CPU-based ray geometry crossing framework through well-designed open source code, supported by a comprehensive set of research publications. Has been provided. It has become an indispensable resource for rendering film production.

To Hayley Iben, Mark Meyer, John Anderson and Andrew Witkin of the Taz Hair Simulation System.

Taz is a robust, predictable and efficient mass spring hair simulation system with new formulations of hair shape, bending springs and hair-to-hair collisions. This allowed Pixar artists to bring their digital characters animated with a variety of stylized hair, from straight to wave to curly, to life.

In Stephen Bowline of ILM HairCraft Dynamics System.

The ILM HairCraft Dynamics System has a physically robust hair dynamics model that simulates hair by embedding curves in a tetrahedral mesh volume. Its unique spring-based control system has helped ILM artists create a wide range of photo-realistic digital characters and digital stunt doubles.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Hair Simulation System to Kelly Ward Hammel, Areca McAdams, Toby Jones, Marian Simmons and Andy Milne.

The WDAS Hair Simulation System is a robust, predictable, fast and art-oriented system built on the mathematics of individual elastic rods. This gives Disney artists the flexibility to manipulate their hair in a surreal way to create the strong silhouettes needed for character animation, allowing for a variety of complex hairstyles in animated feature films. became.

To Niall Ryan, Christoph Sprenger and Gilles Daviet, synaptic hair simulation systems.

The Synapse Hair Simulation System is a robust, predictable and scalable position-based dynamics system with a new inverse parameter solver. This helped Weta Digital artists create a wide range of photo-realistic digital characters and digital stunt doubles.

Thanks to Jens-Jrn Stokholm and Ole Moesmann for their innovative development of a small, high-performance DPA lavalier microphone.

The DPA 4061 and 4071 Lavalier microphones demonstrate creative design, precise manufacturing, and close quality control for consistent performance and outstanding onset movie audio recording.

Thanks to Chris Countryman and Omer T. Inan for engineering the ultra-compact, high-performance Countryman Associates Lavalier microphone.

These meticulously crafted ultra-compact microphones, devised by founder Karl Countryman (19462006), are easy to hide. Their spectral response shaping filters, cable mounting, and capsule design contribute to widespread adoption by film production sound mixers.

Thanks to Fredrik Limster, Bjrn Rydahl, and Mattias Lagergren for the design, architecture, and engineering of ftrack Studio.

Ftrack Studio, an extensible, efficient and intuitive post-production tracking software system, enables large and small studios to efficiently schedule and manage complex digital cinema animations and visual effects.

Don Parker for product vision and design for Autodesk shotgun post-production tracking systems, Matt Daw for core architecture, Isaac Reuben, Colin Withers, and Neil Brandt for basic engineering.

An extensible, web-based, flexible and scalable system, Shotgun enables efficient management of highly complex visual effects and animation post-production workflows. Shotgun has successfully tracked complex production data for large films by facilitating tight integration into various facility pipelines.

Science and Engineering Award (Academy Plaques)

Dr. Zvi Reznic, Professor Meir Feder, Guy Dorman, and Ron Yogev talk about the development of the Amimon wireless chipset, which enables high-quality, unconnected, on-set encrypted digital video monitoring with subframe delay.

The Amimon chipset supports the creation of systems with virtually unlimited camera motion and shoots by using new enhancements to digital data transmission and compression algorithms and data prioritization based on error rates. Expand the creative freedom inside.

Thanks to Nicolas Verheem, Greg Smokler, and Ilya Issenin for developing a durable Teradek Bolt wireless video transmission system for remote monitoring at the start.

The Teradek Bolt system is widely adopted in filmmaking, with a frame sync back channel for real-time camera control, an error-tolerant timecode channel, and integrated production metadata.

Alexey Lukin, iZotope, Inc. on the development of RX audio processing system. Thanks to our team of mathematicians, software engineers, sound designers, and product specialists.

With machine learning-enhanced spectral processing algorithms, the iZotope RX system is widely favored by movie sound professionals for audio restoration and enhancement.

Jeff Bloom, Guy McNally and Nick Rose for the original concept and engineering of the Wordfit system for automatic ADR synchronization, and John Ellwood and Jonathan Newland for the engineering and development of VocALign and Revoice Pro.

Wordfit has revolutionized the post-sync ADR process by eliminating the need for manual editing for complete lip-sync. VocALign and Revoice Pro are software tools that allow the sound editor to control the final performance of the replaced dialog in an unprecedented way. These technologies, which have been used for many years, continue to dominate the creation and seamless integration of movie alternative dialog tracks.

Thanks to Sanken Microphone Company Limited for the unique innovations and ongoing improvements in the Sanken COS-11 series miniature araberia microphones.

Early engineering work on Sankens mic orientation and miniaturization influenced the current generation of lavalier mics. The extraordinary sound quality and durability of the COS-11 series make it the leading lavalier microphone used for film production recordings.

