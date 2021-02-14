First-person close quarters battle game to play while waiting for Chivalry 2





Chivalry 2 has recently received another delay, but there are plenty of first-person melee games to play while waiting for the long-awaited sequel.

For those who want to dive into the long-awaited follow-up of the 2012 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, there was bad news this week as Chivalry 2 was postponed to June 2021. The developers of TornBannerStudios have been working on sequels for a long time, and Chivalry 2 is one of them. A global pandemic has forced the team to work from home, so many game and movie players will have a Chivalry 2 closed beta at the end of March to try, but want to get a sword. Those who are have a lot of great first person melee gaming options while waiting.

The originalChivalry appeared at a time when the Steam Marketplace was much smaller, so players wanted to try everything. Torn Banner Studios has benefited from it, freeing the game to grow from simple ideas to complex multiplayer. Chivalry was also one of the first games to adopt this style of combat and give it the treatment of a large deathmatch, inspiring many other games. wake up. But Chivalry wasn’t the first to replace a pistol with a broad sword-it wasn’t a long shot.

Melee weapons have been an integral part of this genre since Doomguy first picked up a chainsaw in his first first-person shooter in 1993. With all kinds of FPS games continuing to be popular, it makes sense to focus on close quarters combat to differentiate yourself. The feeling of swinging a sword in the first person can vary greatly from game to game, but a sophisticated combat system can create the same addictive experience as the latest Call of Duty.

First-person melee game: Shadow Warrior

The protagonist, Lo Wang, can use impressive gun weapons in both Flying Wild Hog’s Shadow Warrior games, but his sword skills are particularly pleasing on his first reboot in 2013. Chopping the devil’s head, performing whirlwind attacks, and running through small enemies are all satisfying enough to make you forget that other weapons even exist.

First-person melee game: Brass City

Set in an Arabian night-style desert world, City of Brass is a first-person roguelike game that combines many uses of whips with swordsmanship to create a unique combat experience. Simply push your enemies into a trap or pull them in from a distance and your strategy will be added to the game where the cost of death is always high.

First-person melee game: Dead By Daylight

The survivors of the asymmetric horror game Dead By Daylightwield are nothing more than flashlights, but their torturers are stuffed with hatchets, knives, chainsaws, and blunt instruments of all kinds. Learning how to use Dead By Daylight’s killer tools can be scary, but it’s certainly a unique experience.

First-person melee game: Dying Light

Dying Light, the spiritual successor to Dead Island, is a huge open world where players need to scrap machete and ax together to protect themselves from hordes of zombies. Six years after its release, the game is still getting small content updates, and the sequel to ADying Light is underway, so it’s a good time for those interested.

First-person melee game: Mordhau

The developers of Triternion decided to carry banners while the team at Torn Banner Studios was making a game that didn’t feel like chivalry. The result is Mordhau in 2019. This is a game very inspired by the original medieval first person slasher. This provides an alternative to the Chivalry experience of fighting around high skill caps, but defeating opponents one after another still has a lot of mudcap fun.

First-person melee game: Might and Magic Dark Messiah

A list of first-person melee games like Chivalry 2 wouldn’t be complete without Might & Magic’s Dark Messiah. One of the first games created by Dishonoreddeveloper Arkane Studios, Dark Messiahis still remembers both subtle combat and powerful, completely game-breaking kicking abilities. Players can participate in the game on their own terms or kick their opponents into the spike wall. Either way, it’s a lot of fun.

