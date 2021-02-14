Lightspeed VC Barry Eggers says Biden will benefit the tech industry





Barry Eggers is in power at the crossroads of venture capital and Washington. He is the chairman of the National Venture Capital Association, a VC industry group. Under the Biden administration, the high-tech industry can expect a boom in climate technology and immigration. See Insider’s Business section for more information.

Barry Eggers has one foot in Silicon Valley and the other in Capital Hill.

Lightspeed’s founding partner, Eggers, chairs the National Venture Capital Association, an industry association of investors and venture capital firms that aims to influence entrepreneurs to help entrepreneurs build great companies easily. is. Publish industry data and promote public policy to support the venture ecosystem.

The last four years have been the least productive for the association, as they have faced the Trump administration directly on issues such as immigration and net neutrality. The program was never fully implemented, but the group won when the government appealed to stop killing the “startup visa” program.

“We were dead in the water for four years,” Eggers said of the program. “And now there is a new debate.”

The association is preparing for the next four busy years under President Joe Biden, and Eggers said he feels optimistic about antitrust laws, climate technology and immigration.

He also expects regulators to impose restrictions on large companies that could prevent some mergers and acquisitions, or to cancel past deals, but with minimal impact on startups. He says it will.

Insider start-up and venture capital correspondent Melia Russell told Eggers in February about what the tech industry can expect from President Biden. The interview was edited for clarity and brevity.

Big Tech vs “Small Tech”

Insider: Plaid and Visa left the merger after regulators sued to block the takeover. Will scrutiny undermine M & A activity under Biden?

Eggers: One of our goals when talking to Washington policymakers is to help them understand that there is Big Tech and “Small Tech.” So they don’t like big tech very much at the moment, but they are producing everything we need for jobs and the economy, so showing them that they like small tech I hope you can.

As people became nervous about power, we intend to put a little more regulation on Big Tech. There is a list of 5 companies. I hope it doesn’t spill over into small tech.

Big Tech isn’t necessarily the most active acquirer, but they are. It can have some impact on small technologies, but I don’t think it’s generally the case. There’s an acquisition that Big Tech makes wherever you go, “it was a great result.” And Big Tech is making acquisitions wherever you go. “Hey, I wish we could go farther in a private company.”

So I don’t know if more regulation around Big Tech would make the net net really negative for our industry.

Is your founder nervous about the pressure on acquisitions?

No, it’s not. There are many ways to get out these days. The IPO market is booming. We form SPACs that are well traded in the public market every day. The acquisition market is actually very strong.

As the public market turns to the worst, stocks slow down, and the IPO window closes, it can be a problem to put restrictions on some very large companies regarding acquisitions. , Today people are not worried about it.

Drew Angeler / Getty Images Great Expectations for “Startup Visas”

The Trump administration has made it much more difficult for skilled foreign workers to obtain visas. What do you want the Biden administration to do?

There are international entrepreneurial rules introduced by the Obama administration. It was never formalized.

If immigrants come to the United States, start up businesses, raise venture funds, and hire a certain number of people, we say they will stay for a while. It’s like the concept of a “startup visa”. And unfortunately, when our last president came in, it was all put on hold.

The good news is that the program wasn’t canceled before he left the office.

I hope the Biden administration can do this. Because if people come here and create jobs for Americans, they think it’s very important to keep them.

It’s a special visa, I believe under that rule. It’s been a long time since I saw the details, but it’s been four years, right? We were dead in the water for four years. And now there is a new debate. So immigration is clearly very important to us in order for us to continue to increase the number of entrepreneurs that can function as a market.

Climate technology and Gen Z

How else will the technology industry change under the new administration?

I think we can see the revival of climate technology. This will be very important in the next decade. With people in the office who are interested in climate, more partnerships can be created between the government and start-ups. It’s difficult to fund these things. It takes a lot of capital to know that things are working.

That category seems to get a boost from Gen Z.

They understand the problem and are urgent, so there is no doubt that they will be boosted by the younger generation.

You can see what Tesla did, and a lot of these SPACs around electric cars and their infrastructure, batteries, and so on.

Looking back at 2006, 2007 and 2008, there was a lot of investment in “clean technology” and it was called at the time, but it wasn’t completely successful. There were some things that didn’t work. I needed a lot of capital. Now there is a more urgent need. There is more urgent understanding. And I think there will be more potential cooperation with the government in understanding how some of these companies can help get going.

How is NVCA feeling now after “died in the water for four years”?

Most of what we advocate at NVCA is not to support VCs. It is to help the company. VC is fine. We need to help the company.

I think the Biden administration understands that we are the job creation engine in the United States, so they have to help us. I need a job. Many have lost their jobs and many are not participating in the innovation economy. The question is how to extend that scope.

Are you a startup insider with shared insights? Please contact Melia Russell by email ([email protected]) or Signal ((603) 913-3085). Open DM on Twitter @ meliarobin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos