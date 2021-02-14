GitHub-google / googletest: Googletest-Google Testing and Mocking Framework





OSS build status

Notice Release 1.10.x

Release 1.10.x is now available.

Welcome to Google Test, Google’s upcoming C ++ testing framework.

This repository is an integration of the previously separate Google Test and Google Mock projects. These are so closely related that it makes sense to keep and release them together.

getting started

Information about Google Test can be found in the Google Test Primer documentation.

GoogleMock is a Google Test extension for creating and using C ++ mock classes. See another Google Mock doc.

Detailed googletest documentation can be found in the internal googletest /README.md file.

Features xUnit test framework. Test discovery. A rich set of assertions. User-defined assertions. Death test. Fatal and non-fatal obstacles. Value parameterized test. Type parameterized test. Various options for running tests. XML test report generation.Supported plate forms

GoogleTest requires a codebase and compiler that conforms to the C ++ 11 standard and above.

Google Test code is officially supported on the following platforms: Operating systems or tools not listed below are supported by the community. For community-supported patches, you can consider patches that don’t complicate your code.

If you notice a problem on your platform, please report it on the GoogleTest GitHub Issue Tracker. Pull requests including corrections are welcome!

Operating system compiler gcc5.0 + clang 5.0+ MSVC 2015+

macOS users: Xcode 9.3 or later provides clang 5.0 or later.

Build system

Note: Bazel is the build system that the team uses internally and for testing. CMake is best effort based and supported by the community.

Who is using Google Test?

In addition to many of Google’s internal projects, Google Test is also used in the next notable project.

Related open source projects

GTest Runner is a Qt5-based automated test runner and graphical user interface with powerful features for Windows and Linux platforms.

GoogleTest UI is a test runner that runs test binaries, tracks progress through the progress bar, and displays a list of test failures. Click one to see the failure text. The Google Test UI is written in C #.

The GTest TAP Listener is a Google Test event listener that implements the TAP protocol for test result output. If the test runner understands TAP, it can help.

gtest-parallel is a test runner that runs tests in parallel from binary for significant speedups.

GoogleTest Adapter is a VS Code extension that allows you to view GoogleTest in a tree view and run / debug your tests.

C ++ TestMate is a VS Code extension that allows you to view Google Test in a tree view and run / debug your tests.

Cornichon is a small Gherkin DSL parser that generates Google Test stub code.

Changes to contribute

Read CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on how to contribute to this project.

Happy test!

