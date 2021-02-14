realme X7 Pro Review-Great display and performance.Invincible fast charging





For the first time in India, realme has launched two new 5G smartphones. realmeX7Pro is the flagship of that segment and realmeX7 is a midranger. Realme X7 Pro features MediaTek’s flagship chip, the new and powerful Dimensity 1000+ CPU, a 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, and a 65W fast charge. This is what we have to say about the Realm X7 Pro in our review.

realme X7 Pro specification display: 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 knit brightness software: realme UI 1.0, Android 10 CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity1000 + octa-core CPU up to 2.6GHz Cortex-A77GPU: Mali- G77 MC9 (9 cores) Graphics memory: 8 GB RAM storage: 128 GB onboard, no microSD card support Main camera: quad camera (64 MP Sony IMX686 primary + 8 MP super wide angle + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port (via adapter), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Security: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock Cellular: Dual 5G network , Nano SIM, microSD card without slot Battery: 4,500 mAh, 15 hours video playback Charge: 65W SuperDart charge Fast charge, 100% in 35 minutes Price: 29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: February 10, 2021 12:00 pm on the day at Flipkart. realme.com, and offline store realme X7 Pro: Design, View, and Build

The Realme X7 Pro features a glass-finished design, the back side, and the front side is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a glossy reflective 3D design. The back offers a quad camera setup in the upper left and the realm brand as usual in the lower left. The sides are plastic and non-metal, but the overall build quality is solid and easy to hold. Slim and lightweight 8.5mm – 184g.

What’s amazing here is its display. On the front is a 6.55-inch SuperAMOLED near-bezelless display with a fast refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. It offers 1200 peak brightness comparable to flagship devices such as the iPhone.

According to realme, this is the most advanced phone screen in the family to date, using Samsung’s Super AMOLED panel with 100% DCI-P3 color space, 4096 levels of brightness adjustment, and hardware-level low blue light. doing. The screen has an in-display fingerprint scanner to protect your phone.

There is a punched hole camera with one selfie camera on the front. On the bottom is a USB Type-C port that supports fast charging, a speaker, a microphone, a dual SIM tray, and on the top there’s only a second microphone.

The SIM tray here has two 5G slots on both dual 5G standbys and the speakers are stereo. The other speaker is an earpiece that combines with the speaker to give a stereo effect, making it suitable for multimedia experiences.

See the opening and first impression of Realme X7 Pro.

realme X7 Pro: Software and user interface

On the software side, realme X7 Pro runs on a homemade realme UI version 1.0 based on Android 10 with the security patch dated December 5, 2020. It would be great if Android 11 was ready to go, but that’s what Realm X7 Pro has to offer for now. realme seems to be running on realme UI 2.0, which is based on the Android 11 operating system, and hopefully will air on realme X7 Pro.

Realme UI 1.0 on Realme X7 Pro feels very smooth thanks to the 120Hz display and 240Hz touch sampling rate, and you will find the interface fast and light. Transitions and animations appear very smoothly on-screen or through the UI. There’s nothing to say, Realm UI1.0 is just like any other Realm smartphone.

Speaking of apps pre-installed on your phone, you can get third-party apps such as Facebook, Flipkart, Amazon, and WPS Office, as well as several apps from realme. You can delete unnecessary ones. Most apps can be removed from the system.

realme X7 Pro: Hardware, Performance, Games

The main highlight of this phone is the CPU, which features a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ flagship CPU running at 2.6GHz, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Currently, there are no other storage and RAM variations. This is the second Android smartphone with Dimensity 1000+ CPU, the first smartphone is OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ has 5G support consisting of four ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four power efficient Cortex-A55 cores (octacore with heterogeneous multiprocessing) clocked at 2GHz. It is a high-end SoC equipped. In addition, the chip integrates a 9-core ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU for graphics applications.

In terms of performance, in a nutshell, it lies between the Snapdragon 855 + and the Snapdragon 865, both of which are flagship chips that compete with the Dimensity 1000 +. Our benchmark suggests that the Dimensity 1000+ is above 5,21,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark, higher than the Snapdragon 855+.

The Geekbench 5 CPU Benchmark scored 714 points for a single core and 2,355 points for a multi-core. The Geekbench 5 GPU Benchmark earns 4851 points. UFS storage read / write speeds peak at 967 MB / s (read) and 490 MB / s (write).

On the gaming side, the Dimensity 1000+ features a Mali-G77 MC99 core GPU for gaming with a steam cooling system for in-game vibration and a tactile engine. The GPU is powerful and definitely worth noting. It’s as good as the Adreno 640 and optimized for gaming. The overall performance of the GPU is one of the fastest in that segment, so you can run any game fluently.

realme X7 Pro: Camera

On the front of the camera, there is a quad camera setup on the back and one camera on the front. It has a 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’s similar to the configuration you see in midrangers, but because the primary sensor is made by Sony instead of Samsung, it may improve performance slightly. On the front is a 32MP camera for selfies.

Speaking of camera interfaces and features, you’ll see the normal modes of new and enhanced Ultra Night mode, movie mode, and 64MP manual mode. Available in portrait, 64 MP (with manual), ultra macro, panorama, slow motion (240 fps), time lapse, movie mode, wide angle, bokeh video, ultra stable video, and ultra night mode. video.

The camera records 4K at 60 fps and slow motion video at 240 fps at 720p resolution (120 fps at 1080p). You can record a wide cinema view using a manually controlled movie mode. The camera utilizes full screen in this mode.

Night mode pro mode and 60FPS 64MP mode 4K

When it comes to camera quality, the primary sensor, the IMX686, is the appeal of a quad setup, capturing stunning daytime stills and using the right night view or low-light shots. You can also use Ultra Night mode, but it’s not stable and you’ll need to keep the phone stationary for a few seconds.

Selfie photos turned out to be better than expected. The portrait is good during the day, but you cannot zoom in portrait mode. Wide-angle and macro shots are fine and nothing special. Performance is comparable to midranger.

Take a look at these samples taken from the Realme X7 Pro camera.

realme X7 Pro Camera Sample realme X7 Pro: Battery and Charging

Realme X7 Pro offers a battery with a capacity of 4,500mAh that supports fast charging. Battery performance is ok. A 4,500mAh battery provides up to 2 days on average and 1.5 days of battery power if you use the mode frequently. With Full HD + Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of continuous video playback with a fully charged battery.

With 65W SuperDart Fast Charge, one of the fastest charging smartphone technologies in the world, it only charges the battery from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes. It is cool. I saw the same charging technology in the midrange Realm 7 Pro. Apart from this, it offers about 55 minutes of heavy games on a 3-minute charge, which is useful for gamers.

On the other side of the battery, the realme X7 Pro has only 5% battery left and can survive 89 minutes with text messages in power saving mode. It supports OTG reverse charging 2.5W (5V, 5A), so it can be used as a power bank to charge other phones.

realme X7 Pro: Verdict

Realme X7 Pro’s 65W ultra-fast charging, amazing 120Hz Super AMOLED, and Dimensity 1000+ flagship level performance are truly amazing and impressive features, not forgetting the experience of stereo speakers. The Realme X7 Pro is priced at 29,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, competing with the 27,999 OnePlus Nord. It’s also clear that the Realme X7 Pro is in an overall excellent position in terms of performance, display and charging. ..

rival

OnePlus Nord (8GB + 128GB)-27,999 Samsung Galaxy M51 (8GB + 128GB)-24,999 Xiaomi Mi 10T (8GB + 128GB)-34,999

Power

Super bright screen (1200 knit brightness) 120Hz smooth and responsive | Super AMOLED panel High speed 7nm dimension 1000 + CPU | Excellent game performance Amazing 65W charging | 100% stereo speaker in 35 minutes Dual 5G SIM support Excellent battery Performance 64MP camera is impressive for still images

Weaknesses

