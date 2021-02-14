Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Which Phone Is Best For You?





The confrontation between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will help you decide between two very good and somewhat similar premium flagship phones. In fact, as you can see in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, the S Pen is supported by the first and most notebook-like Galaxy S-series phone in the family to date.

But if you look closely, there are many important differences between the S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, from camera and design to processor and price. Our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review shows that it’s still a formidable phone, but it’s surpassed by the new Samsung in some respects. I compared these two phones side by side so that I could decide which one was right for me.

Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Specifications Galaxy S21 UltraGalaxy Note 20 Ultra Starting price $ 1,199 $ 1,299 Screen size 6.8 inch dynamic AMOLED (3200 x 1440; 10Hz-120Hz) 6.9 inch dynamic AMOLED (3088 x 1440; 10Hz -120Hz) CPUSnapdragon 888Snapdragon 865 PlusRAM12GB, 16GB12GBStorage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 512GB microSDNoYes Rear camera 108MP (f / 1.8) width; 12MP (f / 2.2) ultra wide; 3x zoom 10MP (f / 2.4) telephoto; 10MP (f / 4.9) telephoto, 10x zoom 108MP width (0082 / 1.8); 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom (ś / 3.0); 12MP ultra wide (ś / 2.2) front camera 40MP (f / 2.2) 10MP (ś / 2.2) Battery size 5,000 mAh 4 , 500 mAhWireless5G, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB5G, Wi-Fi 6, UWBSize6.5 x 3 x 0.35 inch 6. 49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches Weight 8.04 oz 7.34 oz Color Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Navy, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Brown Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra costs $ 1,199, which is $ 200 cheaper than its predecessor. On paper, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the most expensive of these two phones with a retail price of $ 1,299.

However, with discounts, you can find the Note 20 Ultra for as low as $ 1,049. This is a $ 250 discount. For the latest sales, please visit our Galaxy S21 Deals and Galaxy Note 20 Deals page.

Please note that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The 256GB model costs $ 1,249 and the 512GB version costs $ 1,379.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has only two storage options. The 512GB version jumps to $ 1,449, but most retailers and carriers seem to be out of stock.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Design

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

New things don’t necessarily mean good things. I prefer the design of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is because the Note 20 Ultra is thinner, lighter, and smaller. The camera bumps on the S21 Ultra fit nicely into the back of the phone due to Samsung’s contour design, but I’d rather have a Note 20 Ultra for use.

The S21 Ultra is also available in colors such as Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Navy, Phantom Titanium and Phantom Brown through Samsung.com. Note 20 Ultra is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White.

If you’re using an S-pen, the Note 20 Ultra is a natural choice. This is because there is no place to put the S Pen on the S21 Ultra unless it pops out into the case. And it adds even greater bulk to a huge device.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Display

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The displays on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra are pretty similar, and both phones have a dynamic AMOLED display that can scale from 10Hz to 120Hz for smooth performance. The screen of the Note 20 Ultra is slightly larger, 6.9 inches, compared to the 6.8 inches of the S21 Ultra.

(Image credit: Future)

Both of these screens are sharp and surprisingly colorful with an ultra-wide viewing angle, but the S21 Ultra is ahead with a high average brightness of 821 knits. The Note 20 Ultra hit 662 knits in our lab.

(Image credit: Future)

However, the Note 20 Ultra’s screen is a bit colorful, recording 86.1% of the DCI-P3’s color gamut compared to the S21 Ultra’s 81.4%. The Note 21 Ultra panel also proved to be a bit more accurate, with a Delta-E score of 0.24 (0 is perfect). The S21 Ultra score was 0.35.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Camera

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the camera you need if you’re looking for the most powerful zoom. It is equipped with two telephoto zoom lenses capable of achieving 3x hybrid zoom, 10x optics and up to 100x digital space zoom.

Today, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 5x optical zoom and 30x space zoom, so it’s not succumbing to this division, but it’s not too far away. In addition, the S21 Ultra has a zoom lock feature that helps you capture more stable shots.

Both the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra have an ultra-clear main 108MP camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. However, the S21 Ultra is designed to improve performance in the dark and is also improved in portrait mode.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra also features a 40MP sharp front camera compared to the Note 20 Ultra’s 10MP. When it comes to image quality, the Galaxy S21 Ultra excels in almost every respect.

When you turn this bowl into fruit, the S21 Ultra produces a brighter image, especially oranges, which look brighter. The apples on the S21 Ultra shot are almost too bright due to the loss of skin sharpness compared to the Note 20 Ultra, but overall the S21 Ultra produces more beautiful photos.

In this photo, I used night mode on both phones. This mode was illuminated only by nearby streetlights. It’s not a dramatic difference, but I’m grateful that the sky looks bright, the trees on the right look a little sharper, and the contrast in the foreground is higher. Both phones do a pretty good job overall, especially with footsteps in the snow.

In this photo of a small lucky bamboo plant, I really like the Note 20 Ultra photo because of the way it handles the light flowing through the windows. The bright spots on the top of the leaves make the shot look more attractive. The photos on the S21 Ultra are too uniform overall.

This is where the Note 20 Ultra is actually starting to lag behind. This portrait appears to be completely blown away compared to the S21 Ultra. There seems to be a white haze film throughout the scene. The S21 Ultra is suitable for more accurate capture of the dark blue of the jacket. My face also has a warmer tone than the notebook shot.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers more detailed and more accurate hues in this tree shot with a bird and squirrel bait box at 10x zoom. The Note 20 Ultra wrestles with the bark and the feeder at the top left of the frame is almost completely lost along the edges.

When you reach 50x zoom, it’s not a contest. The Note 20 Ultra’s photos are very blurry and vague and look like Impressionist paintings. In the S21 Ultra photo, both the bark and the feeder look very clear.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with the new Snapdragon 888 processor and the Note 20 Ultra with the Snapdragon 865 chip, it’s no big surprise that the S21 Ultra offers better performance. But that’s not a big gap.

For example, in a video editing test that transcodes a 4K video clip to 1080p using the Adobe Premiere Rush app, the Galaxy S21 Ultra took 1 minute and 2 seconds to complete its task. The Note 20 Ultra needed a little longer at 1:16.

In the Geekbench 5, which measures overall performance, the S21 Ultra scored 3,400 in the multi-core part of the test, while the Note 20 Ultra scored 3,294.

However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra may be a better option for gamers as it scored quite high in the 3DMark Wild Life graphics test. The Note 20 Ultra collected only 24.9 fps, while it notched an average of 33 frames per second.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Battery Life

(Image credit: Future)

Both the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be charged all day, especially if each phone uses the 60Hz display mode. However, the durability of the S21 Ultra is longer overall.

In the Tom’s Guide battery test, which consists of continuous web surfing over 5G with a screen brightness of 150 knits, the Galaxy S21 Ultra had an impressive duration of 11 hours and 25 minutes in 60Hz screen mode. This is enough to put this device on the best battery life list of mobile phones. When I turned on the adaptive mode of the display, which goes up to 120Hz, the runtime dropped to still good 10:07.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra didn’t work in the test because it lasted 10:26 in 60Hz screen mode and 7:59 with adaptive mode turned on. That’s a pretty big drop.

Both the S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra offer 25W fast charging, but only the Note comes with a charger in the box.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Special Features

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The most special thing about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the S Pen, but what’s the difference now that the Galaxy S21 Ultra now supports S Pen input?

One is that you need to purchase the S Pen separately from the S21 Ultra. The combo case and S Pen are priced at $ 69.99. In addition, this case already adds bulk to heavy phones, and the S Pen doesn’t support Bluetooth. Another S Pen Pro will come later.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a microSD card slot, so it’s a phone you can use if you want to expand your storage. Samsung has removed this perk with the S21 Ultra along with the bundled charger.

The S21 Ultra has some welcome special features such as more powerful space zoom and zoom lock features. In addition, the camera software has a handy object eraser feature, and the S21 Ultra has a director’s view feature when recording video, allowing you to record using the front and back cameras at the same time.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Verdict

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

If I paid with my own money, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is clearly the winner. It offers a brighter display, longer battery life, and especially a better camera. The difference in image quality is quite noticeable, especially when taking portraits or zooming in outdoors.

If you want to use the S Pen on your next phone, we recommend the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra instead. Yes, the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S Pen, but I would like the S Pen to be incorporated into the phone without the need for a bulky case.

Overall, however, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a better value.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos