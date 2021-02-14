Why Made in China won the Spring Festival Gala





What Happened: China 2021 Chinese New Year Gala was broadcast live on February 11th. According to China Central Television, preliminary statistics show 1.14 billion viewers. Over four and a half hours, there are more than 600 media outlets in 170 countries. It showed a luxury comparable only to the US Super Bowl in terms of advertising opportunities. Luxury brands competed for celebrity outfits in an attempt to take advantage of this massive support opportunity. With the participation of Chanel, Ermenegildo Zegna, Red Valentino, Alexima Bille, Cartier and many other global luxury brands, popular actors such as Ni Ni, Liu Hao Kung and Chewy Long were dressed in Gucci, Miumi and Acne Studios, respectively. Despite the appeal of government-run events, COVID-19 still cast a shadow over speech, and new technological innovations brought experiences to mobile audiences such as AI and VR.

Jing Take: This televised gala aims to highlight China’s best culture and showcase China’s economic prosperity. However, the commercialization of Chinese moon festivals by Western luxury brands is even more prevalent than usual. And who can blame them after the pandemic? More interestingly, while luxury names were fighting to dress up the star, there was another more localized tendency to make headlines: supermodels and stars who stole the show wore as well. Homemade luxury brand.

Many celebrities have chosen local names such as Sankuuanz, Le Fame and Laurence Xu as patrons. Chinese actress Yang Mi thanked the efforts of frontline workers in the outbreak wearing the dress of the famous Chinese couturier Guo Pei. But this year, Guochao’s problems and the support of local brands were involved in the discussion of traditional aesthetics. Weared by supermodels He Sui, Ming Xi and Zhang Zilin, Heaven Gaia was the most talked about brand of the night.

The Beijing label, which blends traditional Eastern and Western design elements, has fans. Still, after the event, it was the subject of much discussion online. One netizen wrote: Add too much meaningless western fashion to our traditional clothing. Other viewers questioned their originality. # Gaiaplagiarism # has been played 340,000 times on Weibo. But in Oscar Wilde’s words, there is only one thing that is worse than spoken. And no one understood this as well as a Chinese celebrity who leveled the stadium for local talent on this spectacular night.

Jing Take reports on some of the key news and presents an editorial team analysis of its significant impact on the luxury goods industry. In a repetitive column, we’ll analyze everything from product drops and mergers to the sprout of fierce debate on Chinese social media.

