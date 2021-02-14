US Army recruitment allegations rejected for 6 days in Fallujah Dev





The latest developer of the controversial shooter Six Days in Fallujah has denied the claim that the game is a recruiting tool for the US Army.

The developers behind the resurrected FPS Six Days in Fallujah deny the claim that the game following the Marine Corps squad during the actual Fallujah second battle is intended to be used as a US recruitment tool. It remains in the record for. army. The claim that the game was aimed at encouraging young gamers to register for military service is often praised in military-themed FPS games, but another in the development history of the already controversial title. It’s an issue.

Six Days in Fallujah was originally announced in 2009 by the then publisher Konami in a 2010 release, but due to excessive backlash and subsequent controversy over game content, it was politically from a developer. Passed like a hot potato, the game content was postponed for several years. Another issuer. The controversy affected the game, that is, the fighting itself caused hundreds of civilian casualties and increased the anger of those who believed in the United States, so the reality and similar to the al-Qaeda rebels posted in Fallujah The nation had no reason to be in Iraq in the first place, resulting from a controversial attack. As a result, Iraq war veterans reportedly quickly blamed the game when it was first announced and completed it in 2010, but the resulting backlash probably won’t hit the shelves. Meaned.

Surprisingly, however, Fallujah’s Six Days is a publisher who is willing to take on the challenge with new developers as the game and its assets are more than 10 years old and the original developer Atomic Games has stopped working. I was able to find. Developer Highwire Games brings Six Days to the 9th generation console, and Victura, founded by former Atomic Games CEO Peter Tamte, plans to put the game on the shelf sometime in 2021. However, Tamte’s continued involvement may have caused other issues as a PlayStation. Lifestyle reports that the game has been alleged to be used as a recruitment tool for the US Army and other military sectors. The allegations stem from the fact that Tamte had previously received money from the CIA while working as CEO of Atomic Games to develop training simulations for the CIA and FBI. Victura revealed on the game’s website that the military was not involved in the six-day production in Fallujah and that the game was not designed as a recruitment tool.

The US government is not involved in creating the game and has no plans to use it for recruitment. The game is independently funded with the participation of Marines, soldiers and Iraqi civilians who helped us as civilians.

Both new parties will pay the utmost respect to the subject of the game and feature a story that includes both soldiers and civilians to help gamers understand the actual cost of Fallujah’s second combat. I promise, but those who are already wary of the existence of the game are still uncertain. Highwire Games added that players are not always playing games as American soldiers, but will take on the role of Iraqi citizens. This could be a balanced approach to the game, but of course we still don’t know. ..

Fallujah’s second battle may date back more than when the six days in Fallujah were first announced, but the new controversy over its liberation is that the battle and the Iraq War itself are completely hurt. It indicates that it has not begun to heal. Games like Battlefield show that real-life war-based games work, but the six-day anger by those who remember Fallujah is very unlikely to settle before release, so first It may be better to let decades pass.

