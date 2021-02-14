Pokemon GO Chinese New Year 2021 Event Review





The Lunar New Year event concludes with Pokemon GO. Let’s look back at what worked and what didn’t at this event.

Promotion of Chinese New Year event at Pokemon GO. Credits: Niantic What worked at this Pokemon GO event Miltank: Shiny Miltank debuted at two events during Johto’s celebration, but was very hard to find in the wild. Even if Miltank’s shiny rate didn’t seem to rise during the event, the best chance to catch it was to look for or attack a field research task. The best thing about the Lunar New Year 2021 event at Pokemon GO is that it covered wild miltank more generally and also at spotlight hours on Tuesday. Timed Survey: What Niantic advertised as a Tauros-centric timed survey is actually a way to earn Mega Gyarados Energy for free. This is a simple but fun quest line that is far more valuable than the recent Timed Research offerings. Friendship Bonus: The current Friendship Bonus runs on two events, starting with the 2021 Chinese New Year event and starting with the annual Valentine’s Day event. on Sunday. Bonuses saw increased chances of being lucky with friends, increased chances of being lucky to trade, increased trading distance, and increased berries from gifts. The last one is absolutely unsolicited, but the remaining bonus perks are some of the best available in Pokemon GO. What didn’t work at this Pokemon GO event Same as last year: Nothing else was added to the spawn pool. The main perk was the wild, shiny Gyarados, the same main perk as last year. The problem with that is that Gyarados is also included in Mega Raid. This makes it shiny for all kinds of encounters. So this recurring main feature doesn’t seem to be more interesting in 2021 than in 2020 … especially the Pokemon gloss that most trainers have, given that the malicious Magikarp Community Day took place. Gyarados with. With no new Unova or Kalos Pokémon, costumes, shiny releases, and no really unique additions to the game, this event can’t be considered an unattractive repeat of last year’s Chinese New Year event.

Pokemon GO was recently in a strange place with a series of benign events, but bonuses, generous timed studies, and a second chance at Shiny Miltank saved it. Wild spawns may have been almost boring, but otherwise this was a fun week of gameplay.

Did you enjoy this article? Let’s share! About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, movies and games.

