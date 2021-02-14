The first 3D virtual exhibition of the Latin American Museum celebrates women – Press Telegram





The new Harland of the Latin American Museum of Art: The works of female artists in the MOLAA collection cover topics such as race, social justice, and women’s empowerment. And it reaches the viewer at home in 3D.

Launched earlier this month and held for almost a year, the exhibition is the first in a virtual 3D warehouse at the Long Beach Museum. It consists of 56 hats, including paintings, sculptures, photographs and drawings by 44 female artists.

Today, this concept is more important than ever, said Gabriella Ultiga, chief curator of the Latin American Museum of Art, in Spanish.

The styles of the work vary, but they share a common thread.

Although they are artists with different aesthetics, they all have a common denominator, and it’s a battle to break stereotypes and push the boundaries of women’s creativity, she said.

Also, 3D technology makes it look like the viewer is walking through the gallery, and you can zoom in on individual pieces and click the icon to read the text panel, making it look like you can touch the artwork. I will.

This is the first completely virtual show performed by MOLAA, Urtiaga said. However, virtual cannot replace physics, so if we can reopen the door, we will see “Herland” in the gallery. “

“Harland” celebrates its 25th anniversary, and this exhibition is also an important milestone in the museum. “Harland” gets more artwork from Latina artists for the collection, said Latina Ultiga.

Already, the work includes an exhibition of artwork by Chicano artist and activist Judy Baca, with more than 100 works scheduled to take over most of the museum. If the museum is allowed to reopen, it is scheduled for this summer.

“Harland”

When: From now until January 2, 2022

Location: molaa.org

Cost: Free

