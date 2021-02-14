Rockstar Games provides up-to-date information on the release and release of next-generation GTA 5





Last June, Rockstar Games announced the next generation version of Grand Theft Auto V. When GTA5 becomes PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, it will be in an “extended and expanded” form. Obviously, the latter is fairly trivial, but the former is not. Unfortunately, since then, rock stars haven’t elaborated on what this means, and this hasn’t changed. However, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has provided a small update on the release and release of the port.

Take-Two Interactive revealed at a financial results briefing with investors and analysts that the next-generation port is on track. In other words, it will be released in the second half of 2021. Later this year, although not specified, I think it will be released on a holiday, that is, between October and December. However, it’s not too surprising to see rock stars release ports on Friday, September 17, and the 8th anniversary of the game.

In addition to this, Rockstar Games has confirmed that new details about the port will be shared in the coming months, but it’s unclear if this is a common PR response to the actual timetable. And unfortunately, this is the location of the update.

That said, things were quiet at the front of the next generation GTA 5, but things aren’t slowing down at the front of GTA 6. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced the Grand Theft Auto VI yet, but it’s always the subject of rumors and speculation, including new speculation that Rockstar Games is preparing to reveal it. That said, this seems unlikely now that the next generation of GTA 5 marketing is ready to go into full swing.

For more information on GTA 5, GTA 6, and all the information about the game (latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, reviews, interviews, previews, guides, etc.), click here or check out the related links below. please. :

